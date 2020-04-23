Log in
Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA

Auckland International Airport : Airport Likely to Be Smaller, Domestic-Focused Operation

04/23/2020 | 12:37am EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. said it is discussing redundancies with its 600 employees as it reshapes itself into a smaller and domestically focused business.

International passengers through New Zealand's main airport fell 95% in the first 20 days of April from a year earlier as borders closed globally and a national lockdown was imposed, the company said Thursday.

Most international passengers have been New Zealanders returning home, but the airport operator said it expects such repatriation flights to reduce in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said the airport is operating at 10% capacity with no certainty about when travel will recover.

"In the near term, the restart of our business is likely to be a much smaller domestic focused operation, Auckland Airport said.

Travel might revive first between New Zealand and Australia, but "the reality is it may take some time for people to begin traveling internationally," the company said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

