AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
Auckland International Airport : Airport Plans Further Cuts to Workforce

06/30/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. said it will further reduce its workforce after cutting it by 25% in recent months because of the collapse in international travel.

The operator of New Zealand's main international gateway said on Wednesday that the new staff cuts would be in operations and infrastructure.

International passenger numbers at the airport now average about 800 a day, which is less than 5.0% of pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

"This is a global shock to aviation the likes of which we've never seen, and our organization continues to be materially impacted," it said.

Auckland Airport said it expects a net adverse impact of between 50 million and 90 million New Zealand dollars ($32.2 million to $58.1 million) from significant items in its full-year earnings due for release on August 20.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

