Auckland International Airport : Airport Seeks NZ$1.2 Billion From Shareholders --2nd Update

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. says it's trying to raise up to 1.2 billion New Zealand dollars ($700 million) from shareholders to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

The equity raising comprises an underwritten NZ$1 billion share placement to institutional investors and a NZ$200 million share purchase plan for shareholders in New Zealand and Australia, the airport operator said Monday.

Auckland Airport's passenger numbers have shriveled to almost nothing after New Zealand closed its border on March 20 and began a four-week national lockdown more than a week ago.

The cash raised will be sufficient to meet all operating, investing and financing obligations under a range of recovery scenarios, the company said. The airport operator's shares have been halted from trading Monday while the share sale is underway.

Auckland Airport said that conditional on the equity raising, its bankers have relaxed financial covenants and extended credit facilities that would have come due in the period through to December 2021.

The company said it's also seeking covenant waivers from holders of NZ$702 million of debt raised in the U.S. private placement market.

The floor price for the placement has been set at NZ$4.50 a share, which is a discount of 10.7% to the company's last closing price.

