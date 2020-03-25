Log in
Auckland International Airport : Airport Suspends NZ$2 Billion Expansion --Update

03/25/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. has suspended its 2 billion New Zealand dollar ($1.2 billion) expansion as pandemic travel restrictions cut international passenger numbers to "near zero."

The shelved projects include a new domestic terminal, a 146-room Mercure hotel, multi-story car parking and a second runway, the company said Thursday.

"Our long-term plans remain the same, but until we know more about how long the market will take to rebuild and recover, it's not possible to keep these projects open, on hold and continuing to generate significant costs," said Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood.

New Zealand closed its border to visitors last week. Air New Zealand Ltd. is operating a skeleton schedule of international flights that's 95% below pre-pandemic levels to keep air freight moving between Asia and North America.

The airport, New Zealand's largest, is also negotiating a 20% reduction in hours and salaries with a large number of staff. It said it had let go 90 fixed-term contractors.

Auckland Airport said it has "unrestricted cash" of NZ$340 million and an additional NZ$485 million of unutilized bank facilities.

The airport's shares gained 3.7% on Thursday but year-to-date are down 35%.

Its capital spending plans, which were finalized in February, were intended to accommodate a forecast doubling in passenger numbers to 40 million-plus by 2044.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

