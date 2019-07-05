Auckland International Airport : Airport advice for July school holiday travellers

Today will be among the busiest at Auckland Airport as the school holidays kick off.

More than 60,000 travellers will pass through Auckland Airport on peak days this July school holidays - enough to fill both Eden Park and Spark Arena.

As holiday-makers take off to enjoy the sun or snow the airport is expecting numbers close to the top 20 days of the last summer peak, traditionally the busiest time for air travel.

With the airport busier than normal it's important to be prepared for that so you have a stress-free start to your travel, says Auckland Airport's general manager of operations, Anna Cassels-Brown.

'Traffic can be unpredictable so leave enough time to travel to the airport,' says Anna. 'The Auckland Airport App is now loaded with features, including a scheduling tool that works out the time you need to allow to get from your front door through to the departure gate.'

On the ground Auckland Airport has more than 30 Customer Service Hosts who can help travelling guests within the airport terminals.

'Our team knows the airport inside and out, so don't hesitate to ask if you need help,' says Anna.

Travellers who haven't been to the airport for a year or two will notice some changes.

A major expansion of the departures area in the international terminal has doubled the size of the area and added more than a dozen food and beverage outlets in the post-security zone. Alongside the shopping and eating options, this upgrade has created more space to sit, charge your phone and relax ahead of departure.

Outside of the international terminal, site work is currently underway to prepare for the building of a new 5-star Pullman hotel next to the existing 4-star Novotel.

'Not only is it a busy time for travellers but it's a busy - and exciting - time for the airport as it begins the next phase of a multi-billion dollar infrastructure programme to deliver the airport of the future,' says Anna.

The busiest days at Auckland Airport during school holidays:

Friday, 19th July Friday, 5th July Friday, 12th July Sunday, 7th July Sunday, 14th July Monday, 8th July Sunday, 21st July

