Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Auckland International Airport : Airport announces 2019 He Tangata grants recipients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Four South Auckland schools, a waste minimisation programme, and a community food hub are among the recipients of Auckland Airport's 2019 He Tangata grants, an annual community giving programme.

'Auckland Airport is focused on being a good neighbour in South Auckland, and we are delighted to be able to support these organisations and the great work they do in our local communities,' said Mary-Liz Tuck, General Manager Corporate Services.

'All of these organisations empower local people by supporting education, helping residents into sustainable employment, and by carrying out work to protect the environment.'

This year Auckland Airport is distributing $50,000 through He Tangata grants. Each organisation is receiving $5000 for their programme or project. Applications cannot be submitted for a grant, instead a panel of local experts are engaged to identify organisations to support.

'The He Tangata grants are unique as we draw upon the insight and knowledge of our trusted panel of local experts, including members of local community boards, media outlets and business associations, to find the organisations that are making a positive difference in their communities.'

Four South Auckland schools are He Tangata grant recipients this year including Manurewa High School's Maker Space. The school-wide initiative provides students with a designated space to 'create and make', with technologies such as 3-D models; a website; an app or technology-based products, which can then be sold. The Maker Space also helps students to seek employment opportunities in related technology fields.

Mangere East (ME) Family Services Talking Rubbish initiative has several programmes which help to restore and protect the local environment. The organisation runs waste reduction workshops and provides support at community events to help reduce waste. Talking Rubbish also educates people to reduce and reuse waste as well as grow food and reconnect with the environment.

The Papatoetoe Food Hub is an initiative that is all about community and food. It aims to nurture and develop new approaches to good food for the local community, to encourage people to make better food choices. The community-driven project includes operation of a café and kitchen five days a week, as well as running a wide range of activities including school holiday programmes and cooking classes for adults and children. The hub also trains and upskills local people to work in the café.

The 2019 He Tangata grants recipients are as follows:

  • Ōtara - The Community Builders Trust
  • Māngere - Southern Cross Campus School - wellbeing project
  • Mangere East (ME) Family Services - Talking Rubbish
  • Māngere Connect
  • Māngere Central Primary School - STEM programme
  • Papatoetoe - Project Wy
  • Ōtahuhu - Ōtahuhu Māngere Youth Group
  • Manurewa - Manurewa High School - Maker Space
  • Papakura - Papakura High School - pathways to employment initiatives

Ends

For further information please contact:

Public Affairs
+64 27 406 3024


Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 00:09:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIR
08:10pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport announces 2019 He Tangata grants recipi..
PU
07/07AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Global win for food and beverage at Auckland Ai..
PU
07/05AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport advice for July school holiday travelle..
PU
05/22AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport's second runway edges closer with annou..
AQ
05/20AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airfield expansion kicks off next phase Aucklan..
PU
05/06AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport announces new General Manager Technolog..
PU
03/21AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/21AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMIT : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of t..
FA
03/20AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Heavier than usual traffic expected around Auck..
PU
03/12AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport and Uber team up for the ride
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 743 M
EBIT 2019 452 M
Net income 2019 279 M
Debt 2019 2 165 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 40,9x
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
EV / Sales2019 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 18,1x
Capitalization 11 483 M
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,73  NZD
Last Close Price 9,48  NZD
Spread / Highest target 5,49%
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Brett Alan Godfrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED7 675
AENA S.M.E., S.A.28.91%29 042
GROUPE ADP-3.02%17 806
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD16.64%12 760
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG12.00%5 647
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV26.35%5 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About