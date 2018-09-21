Auckland International Airport : Airport announces Board nominations

Auckland Airport has announced that its Board has unanimously nominated Dean Hamilton and Tania Simpson to stand for election as independent non-executive directors at its 2018 annual meeting.

The nominations follow James Miller and Sir Henry van der Heyden's pending retirement from the Board at the annual meeting in October. Both will have served for nine years. Dr Patrick Strange will move into the role of Chairman.

Sir Henry and the Board thank James for his contribution over the years.

'On behalf of Auckland Airport, I would like to thank James for his significant contribution to the company since he became a director in 2009, particularly in his role as the Chair of Auckland Airport's audit and financial risk committee.'

'The Board has selected Dean Hamilton and Tania Simpson to fill the impending vacancies.'

'Dean will bring considerable commercial and financial markets experience. Most recently Dean was the CEO of Silver Fern Farms. Prior to this, Dean held senior roles for over 12 years in Deutsche Bank in both New Zealand and Australia advising clients on a broad range of capital markets and M&A transactions.'

'Tania has significant governance experience from her roles as a Director of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Ngai Tahu Tourism and Tainui Group Holdings, among other positions.'

The Board acknowledges the extensive experience they will both bring to the company.

Dean says, 'I'm looking forward to being part of the Auckland Airport team if elected by shareholders. The organisation is at an important point in its history as it continues to realise its 30-year vision to build the airport of the future. It's an exciting time to be involved.'

'I'm honoured to be nominated for a governance role at Auckland Airport,' says Tania. 'Auckland Airport has an important role to play in the future of New Zealand and how we connect to the rest of the world.'

The Board will recommend to shareholders the appointment of Mr Hamilton and Ms Simpson at the company's annual meeting at 10.00am on 31 October 2018 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland.

