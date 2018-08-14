Auckland International Airport : Airport annual meeting and nomination of directors

Auckland International Airport Limited advises that the company's 2013 annual meeting will be held at 2.00 pm on Thursday, 24 October 2013 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.
The closing date for nominations by shareholders of directors to be considered for election at the annual meeting is 26 August 2013. Nominations must be addressed to the Corporate Secretary and received by 5.00 pm on 26 August 2013 at Auckland International Airport Limited's registered office, being:
Attention: Corporate Secretary
Auckland International Airport Limited
First Floor
4 Leonard Isitt Drive
Auckland Airport
Manukau
Nominations may only be made by shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, and must be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.
Ends
For further information, please contact:
Simon Lambourne
Corporate Relations Manager
Auckland Airport
+64 (0) 9 255 9089
+64 (0) 27 477 6120
www.aucklandairport.co.nz
Disclaimer
Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 01:00:04 UTC