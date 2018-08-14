Auckland International Airport : Airport annual meeting and nomination of directors

Auckland International Airport Limited advises that the company's 2013 annual meeting will be held at 2.00 pm on Thursday, 24 October 2013 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

The closing date for nominations by shareholders of directors to be considered for election at the annual meeting is 26 August 2013. Nominations must be addressed to the Corporate Secretary and received by 5.00 pm on 26 August 2013 at Auckland International Airport Limited's registered office, being:

Attention: Corporate Secretary

Auckland International Airport Limited

First Floor

4 Leonard Isitt Drive

Auckland Airport

Manukau

Nominations may only be made by shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, and must be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Simon Lambourne

Corporate Relations Manager

Auckland Airport

+64 (0) 9 255 9089

+64 (0) 27 477 6120

www.aucklandairport.co.nz