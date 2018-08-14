Auckland International Airport : Airport annual meeting and nomination of directors

Log in
08/14/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Auckland International Airport Limited advises that the company's 2013 annual meeting will be held at 2.00 pm on Thursday, 24 October 2013 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

The closing date for nominations by shareholders of directors to be considered for election at the annual meeting is 26 August 2013. Nominations must be addressed to the Corporate Secretary and received by 5.00 pm on 26 August 2013 at Auckland International Airport Limited's registered office, being:

Attention: Corporate Secretary
Auckland International Airport Limited
First Floor
4 Leonard Isitt Drive
Auckland Airport
Manukau

Nominations may only be made by shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, and must be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

Ends

For further information, please contact:
Simon Lambourne
Corporate Relations Manager
Auckland Airport
+64 (0) 9 255 9089
+64 (0) 27 477 6120
www.aucklandairport.co.nz

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 01:00:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 673 M
EBIT 2018 419 M
Net income 2018 373 M
Debt 2018 1 993 M
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 26,90
P/E ratio 2019 30,21
EV / Sales 2018 15,4x
EV / Sales 2019 15,0x
Capitalization 8 391 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,22  NZD
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Henry William van der Heyden Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Richard John Didsbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED5 520
AENA-7.54%26 908
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS19.56%21 615
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD1.42%11 843
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-6.95%6 426
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SUREST SAB DE CV-4.72%5 479
