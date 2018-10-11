Log in
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED (AIA)
Auckland International Airport : Airport appoints new General Manager of Corporate Services

10/11/2018 | 04:58am CEST

Auckland Airport has announced the appointment of Mary-Liz Tuck as its general manager of corporate services.

In this role, Mary-Liz will be responsible for leading key corporate functions including legal, people, safety and public affairs.

Chief executive Adrian Littlewood says: 'The general manager of corporate services is a new role and will bring together many of the company's core corporate functions. Mary-Liz has a strong background in the law as well as considerable commercial and operational experience - making her a great fit for the position.'

'For the past seven years, Mary-Liz has worked for Fisher & Paykel Appliances in operational, customer experience, business excellence and general counsel roles. Most recently, she was the executive vice president, business excellence which involved leading an organisational transformation programme, which delivered important benefits to the business.'

'Previously Mary-Liz had been employed as Fisher & Paykel Appliance's general manager global customer experience, heading a division of 400 employees across New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. This followed her roles in the Fisher & Paykel Technologies business setting up their motor operations in China and acting general counsel during which time she worked on key projects such as the Haier takeover of Fisher & Paykel as well as a wide range of other corporate finance, consumer, competition and commercial law matters.'

'We are delighted Mary-Liz has accepted the role and look forward to having her on board as we work to deliver on our 30-year master plan and build the airport of the future.'

Mary-Liz says she is looking forward to using her considerable commercial experience in her new role.

'I am excited to be joining the Auckland Airport team at this important point in its
history. It has great plans for the future and I know I will enjoy being part of the team
that supports bringing these to life.'

Before joining Fisher & Paykel, Mary-Liz practiced as a lawyer for fifteen years including with New Zealand law firm Harmos Horton Lusk Limited, and London based firm, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and was involved in many significant commercial and corporate transactions including the partial IPO of Vector (acting for Entrust) and
the takeovers of Powerco and Metlifecare.

She will start her new role early in 2019.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Auckland Airport Public Affairs
+64 27 406 3024

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:57:04 UTC
