Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED (AIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Auckland International Airport : Airport approves update to staff share scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:06am CEST

The Board of Directors recently voted to approve a change to the current employee share purchase plan (the Plan) which was established by Auckland Airport in 1999 and is intended to encourage and incentivise employees by providing them with a stake in the company and a financial interest in its performance and success.

The updated Plan means that eligible employees will be able to acquire more shares than in previous years.

The Plan involves Auckland Airport making interest free loans to employees to fund the acquisition of ordinary shares in the company (the Shares). The loans will be repaid by employees in regular instalments over a three year term by way of a deduction from their salary or wages. The shares will be allocated to employees from surplus shares held by the trustees of the Plan (the Trustees) under clause 6.1 of the Trust Deed. To the extent that the number of surplus shares being allocated is not sufficient to meet the uptake of offers by participating employees, the Company shall issue new shares to the Trustees on behalf of participating employees.

A maximum of 200,000 surplus shares plus up to a maximum of 30,000 newly issued shares will be allocated at a price which will be equivalent to the middle market quotation for an ordinary share in the Company on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2018, less a discount of 15% and otherwise on the terms and conditions of the Plan ('Discounted Share Price').

The new Shares will qualify for all dividends declared by Auckland Airport after the date of issue and shall rank equally in all respects with the existing Shares.

Ends

For further information please contact:

Stewart Reynolds
Investor Relations
+64 (0) 9 257 7059
+64 (0) 275 119 632


Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIR
02:06aAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport approves update to staff share scheme
PU
09/25AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : hotel development moves ahead
AQ
09/22Auckland International Airport Limited issues NZ$125 million bond
AQ
09/21AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport announces Board nominations
PU
09/17AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport recognised globally for sustainability ..
PU
09/10AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Flight health scare A health scare at Auckland ..
AQ
09/03AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : First NZ Capital censured over trade
AQ
09/03AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Massive agri-tourism development plans to bring..
AQ
08/30AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport announces winners at Airport Operations..
PU
08/24AIR NEW ZEALAND : flight to Shanghai returns to Auckland
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
20154 Buy Ranked Emerging Markets ETFs In Focus 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 451 M
Net income 2019 273 M
Debt 2019 2 358 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 32,62
P/E ratio 2020 31,91
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
Capitalization 8 959 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,43  NZD
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Henry William van der Heyden Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
James Bruce Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED5 972
AENA-12.19%26 182
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS19.24%21 999
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD-0.85%11 336
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-11.84%6 254
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SUREST SAB DE CV6.20%6 008
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.