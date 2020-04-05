Log in
Auckland International Airport : Airport to Raise Up to NZ$1.2 Billion in New Equity

04/05/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. says it's raising up to 1.2 billion New Zealand dollars ($700 million) to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

The equity raising comprises an underwritten NZ$1 billion share placement and a NZ$200 million share purchase plan for shareholders in New Zealand and Australia, the airport operator said Monday.

The floor price for the placement has been set at NZ$4.50 a share, which is a discount of 10.7% to the company's last closing price.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

