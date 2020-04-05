Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland International Airport : Airport to Raise Up to NZ$1.2 Billion in New Equity --Update

04/05/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. says it's raising up to 1.2 billion New Zealand dollars ($700 million) to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

The equity raising comprises an underwritten NZ$1 billion share placement and a NZ$200 million share purchase plan for shareholders in New Zealand and Australia, the airport operator said Monday.

Auckland Airport's passenger numbers have shriveled to almost nothing after New Zealand closed its border on March 20 and began a four-week national lockdown more than a week ago.

The cash raised will be sufficient to meet all operating, investing and financing obligations under a range of recovery scenarios, the company said.

Auckland Airport said its bankers have relaxed financial covenants and extended credit facilities that would have come due in the period through to December 2021.

The company said it's also seeking covenant waivers from holders of NZ$702 million of debt raised in the U.S. private placement market.

The floor price for the placement has been set at NZ$4.50 a share, which is a discount of 10.7% to the company's last closing price.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 651 M
EBIT 2020 355 M
Net income 2020 197 M
Debt 2020 2 422 M
Yield 2020 2,22%
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2021 13,4x
Capitalization 6 227 M
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Justine Smyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-5.67%3 604
AENA S.M.E., S.A.0.00%16 404
GROUPE ADP-51.87%9 510
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED0.00%7 749
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-41.26%3 473
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.0.00%2 864
