Auckland International Airport : City Deciding Whether to Participate in Airport's Fundraising

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland City, which owns about a fifth of New Zealand's main airport, is deciding whether to participate in Auckland International Airport's $1.2 billion New Zealand dollar (US$704.1 million) equity raising.

The city only learned about the airport's plan on Monday morning when it was announced, a city council spokesperson said.

"It is too early for council to confirm whether we will participate in this proposal by Auckland Airport," the spokesperson said. "We learned of the proposal this morning and will need to quickly assess it before making further comment."

The city's stake in the airport was held by Auckland Council Investments Ltd. until 2018 when it was transferred to direct control of the city government.

The airport's passenger numbers have collapsed because of international and domestic travel restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

