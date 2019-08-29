Auckland International Airport : Construction work begins on major airfield expansion

Work has begun on the biggest expansion to Auckland Airport's airfield since the 1970s.

Covering the equivalent of more than 250,000m2 or about 30 rugby fields, a new taxiway and six remote stands for parking and servicing aircraft are being built at the western end of the international terminal.

Designed to accommodate some of the world's largest passenger planes it will provide additional airfield capacity when complete in three years' time. Long term, it will link the current runway and terminal to Auckland Airport's proposed second runway.

Auckland Airport and construction company CPB Contractors (a New Zealand CIMIC Group company) officially marked the beginning of earthworks with a ground-breaking ceremony on 28 August 2019.

Auckland Airport's chief executive Adrian Littlewood says it's an important milestone in the delivery of the key projects that anchor the company's 30-year vision to build the airport of the future.

'With passenger numbers projected to double by 2040 we need to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to continue to connect New Zealanders with each other and the world.

'It's about enabling economic growth for our city and our country,' he says.

Alongside the airfield expansion, Auckland Airport will be building a new domestic jet facility, a new international arrivals' area, a second runway, a cargo precinct, and a multi-storey carpark, plus continue to work on the domestic terminal.

Such a big programme of work provides an opportunity to grow and develop a workforce drawn from the local community.

'Auckland Airport's skills and jobs hub, Ara, creates a pathway for people living in South Auckland to connect with training and employment opportunities that flow from these major infrastructure projects,' says Mr Littlewood.

The airfield expansion is expected to take up to three years, with the taxiways operational by 2020 and the remote stands scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021.

