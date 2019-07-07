Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Auckland International Airport : Global win for food and beverage at Auckland Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Delivering a food and dining experience with a uniquely New Zealand flavour has landed Auckland Airport top honours at the 2019 Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) Awards in Dallas.

Auckland Airport's new look international terminal restaurant precinct took out the Airport Food & Beverage Offer of the Year - recognition of the best and most innovative concepts in travel-related food and beverage around the world.

As Auckland Airport continues to grow New Zealand's flight connections to the world, we are striving to deliver a world-class experience for every customer that passes through our doors, said Richard Barker, General Manager Retail & Commercial at Auckland Airport.

'The FAB Awards are the global food and beverage Olympics in our industry. Auckland Airport was competing with very high-profile global airports and we are absolutely delighted to have been recognized for our approach to creating an airport dining offer that Kiwis can be proud of,' said Mr Barker.

'The last 18 months has seen the airport change and update more than 27 food and beverage offerings across the airport, and the international terminal offers recognised by this award represents the lion share of these.'

Completed in phases during 2018-2019 as part of an expanded international terminal departures area, the 14 brand new food and beverage outlets post-security offer everything from award-winning Italian, Vietnamese and authentic Chinese dumplings, to popular high street brands such as Al Brown's Best Ugly Bagels, Mexico and Better Burger.

Much of the transformation reflects customer requests for more variety - from restaurant-style meals to modern grab and go food.

Dining options have more than doubled, as has seating areas, with an overall design that embraces the unique views onto the runway and harbour, allowing people to relax and enjoy the final stages of their pre-departure journey.

Auckland Airport is host to more than 10 million international passengers each year, servicing 9 out of 10 of New Zealand's long-haul international flights and almost 75% of all international arrivals to New Zealand.

'As the major gateway to, and face of, NZ we take our responsibility of hosting our guests seriously. At the heart of everything we do is the guiding principle of manaakitanga - hospitality, kindness, generosity and respect for others,' Mr Barker said.

This year's FAB Awards were the most hotly contested in the event's eight-year history, according to Martin Moodie, Founder & Chairman of The Moodie Davitt Report, organiser of the annual FAB Awards.

'Auckland Airport's overall success - and those of its individual operators - was particularly notable in the face of white-hot international competition, including some of the world's most renowned airports, ones known for their outstanding food & beverage offers, such as Dubai International, Singapore Changi and Hong Kong International,' said Moodie.

'Besides the eclectic mix of outlets and the consistent high quality shown across the board, it was the transformation of offer that ultimately won the day,' Moodie continued. 'It appeared to the judges to be a transformation borne out of a philosophy. One involving, to quote the airport operator: 'A refusal to accept standard (old, out-dated) mass airport F&B where the customer is believed to be a captive.' We applaud both that thinking and the compelling end result.'

Auckland Airport's world-class food and beverage offering received several category awards, including:

  • Airport Food & Beverage Offer of the Year
    Winner: Auckland Airport International Terminal
  • The FAB Innovation Award
    Winner: Auckland Airport, Glamp Grounds Bar (location: after security, international terminal)
  • Airport 'Food to Go' of the Year
    Regional winner (Asia Pacific): Auckland Airport, Hayama Sushi & Noodles
  • Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year
    Regional winner (Asia Pacific): Delaware North Companies NZ Retail, Blue Marble Lane Bar & Bistro, Auckland Airport (location: before security, international terminal)
  • Airport Food & Beverage Offer Best Reflecting Sense of Place
    Regional winner (Asia Pacific): Auckland Airport, Glamp Grounds
  • Outstanding Airport Restaurant Design of the Year
    Regional winner (Asia Pacific): Delaware North Companies NZ Retail, Blue Marble Lane Bar & Bistro - Auckland

ENDS

For further information contact:

Auckland Airport Public Affairs
+64 27 406 3024


Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 21:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIR
05:53pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Global win for food and beverage at Auckland Ai..
PU
07/05AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport advice for July school holiday travelle..
PU
05/22AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport's second runway edges closer with annou..
AQ
05/20AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airfield expansion kicks off next phase Aucklan..
PU
05/06AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport announces new General Manager Technolog..
PU
03/21AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMIT : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of t..
FA
03/21AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/20AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Heavier than usual traffic expected around Auck..
PU
03/12AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport and Uber team up for the ride
PU
03/01AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Design contract for new $58.8 million dollar Au..
AQ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 743 M
EBIT 2019 452 M
Net income 2019 279 M
Debt 2019 2 165 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 41,0x
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 18,1x
Capitalization 11 508 M
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,66  NZD
Last Close Price 9,50  NZD
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Brett Alan Godfrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED7 613
AENA27.70%29 154
GROUPE ADP-4.65%17 509
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD22.88%13 003
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV27.57%5 646
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG12.06%5 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About