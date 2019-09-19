Auckland International Airport : New Auckland photography exhibition celebrates Beijing in Auckland

As part of the China-New Zealand year of tourism Auckland Airport and its sister airport Beijing Capital International Airport have launched the Auckland-Beijing Sister Photo Exhibition.

The evocative exhibition is structured around 26 images, each one capturing an element of Beijing's unique culture or cityscape. With stunning 360 degree views over Auckland city as the back drop, the striking images give a snapshot of what China has to offer.

Commenting at the launch event last night Scott Tasker, General Manager of Aeronautical Commercial said, 'We are honoured to have the opportunity to showcase Beijing city and Beijing Capital International Airport during the China-NZ year of tourism, reciprocating the exhibition Beijing Capital held for Auckland in 2016.

The exhibition is a special opportunity to share our unique cultures and strengthen our partnership to grow travel, tourism and trade between our two cities.'

The exhibition launch event was attended by Mr Ruan Ping, Consul General of the People's Republic of China, Mr Han Zhiliang, President & CEO, Beijing Capital International Airport and Adrian Littlewood, Chief Executive of Auckland Airport.

The exhibition is being held at Sky Deck, Level 60, Sky Tower Auckland and will run until 1st October.

