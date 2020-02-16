Log in
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
Auckland International Airport : New Zealand Visitor Arrivals Growth Slowest Since 2013

02/16/2020 | 05:17pm EST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Growth in visitors to New Zealand was its slowest in six years in 2019 as fewer Chinese and Malaysians traveled to the country.

The number of Chinese visitors dropped 9.0% to 407,100 and visitors from Malaysia slid 26.0% to 41,800, Statistics New Zealand said Monday.

Total visitors to New Zealand in 2019 grew 0.7% to 3.89 million as Australia and U.S. visitors increased.

Restrictions imposed Feb. 2 on the entry of people traveling from or via China to combat the new coronavirus are expected to exacerbate the slowdown in visitor arrivals, the statistics agency said.

For December alone, the number of visitors to New Zealand dropped 0.2% from a year earlier.

