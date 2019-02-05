AUDE GROU : Audinate Adds intoPIX Best-in-Class JPEG 2000 Technology to New Dante AV Product Design Suite

ISE – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative image processing
technologies for professional media applications, announced today that
Audinate, leading provider of professional digital audio networking
technologies, will use intoPIX’s ProAV optimized ultra-low-latency JPEG
2000 technology within their new Dante AV Design Suite™ for use with the
newly announced Dante AV Module™.
At ISE 2019 Audinate is launching Dante AV as a video-capable extension
to the world’s most popular audio-over-IP ecosystem Dante. It provides
ease of use, seamless multi-vendor interoperability and integrated
control experience.
The incorporation of intoPIX’s unique technology plays a crucial role in
the system to deliver a visually lossless 4K60 4:4:4 HDR video
experience within a standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet network with no latency.
Gael Rouvroy, intoPIX CEO and Director of Technology, states: “Unlike
normal JPEG 2000 solutions, our codec reduces latency down to 10
milliseconds and is more suitable for Pro-AV content – two features
crucial to the industry.”
intoPIX’s JPEG 2000 enables Dante AV to:
-
create 4K multi-screen environments, allowing audio to be routed
wherever desired
-
deliver perfect lip-sync during live presentations with video thanks
to ultra-low latency
-
easily deploy and manage video walls at lower cost thanks to the
utilization of Cat 5e cables and switchers
-
simplify installation and use of conference rooms that combine video
and audio media
“Although the Dante AV Module is designed to be codec agnostic, we felt
it was in the best interest of our OEM customers to have the codec
already integrated as part of the Dante AV Product Design Suite,” states
Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “This development by Audinate to
incorporate the intoPIX JPEG 2000 into the Dante Product Design Suite
will enable OEMs to quickly deliver a complete Dante AV solution
accelerating their time to market.”
The Dante AV Module will be unveiled at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)
2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 5-8 February, Hall 7, Stand C230.
intoPIX will demonstrate their JPEG 2000 ULL next to other technologies
for AV-over-IP on their stand 10 N-199.
About intoPIX
intoPIX creates and delivers innovative of image processing, video
compression, and security technologies to professional AV equipment
manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality
image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software
tools that form the basis to high quality AV over IP and AV over
wireless solutions. We enable the world to manage more pixels over
existing networks, while reducing power consumption with a best-in-class
image quality and microsecond latency.
More information on https://www.intopix.com/
About Audinate Group Limited:
Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) has a vision to pioneer the future of AV.
Audinate’s award winning Dante AV over IP networking solution is the
worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound,
commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording
industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue cables by transmitting
perfectly synchronized audio and video signals across large distances,
to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet
cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices
in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology
powers products available from hundreds of leading AV manufacturers
around the world. The company’s ordinary shares are traded on the
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8. Dante
and Audinate are registered trademarks of Audinate Group Ltd.
