Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.    BOLD

AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BOLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audentes Therapeutics : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases, announced it has granted equity awards that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under the Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to employment to twenty-one individuals hired by Audentes in September 2019. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 44,100 shares of Audentes common stock. The options have an exercise price of $27.69 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Audentes common stock on October 2, 2019. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one year anniversary of his or her date of hire and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of his or her date of hire, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Audentes on such vesting dates.

The employees also received, in the aggregate, 28,700 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). One-fourth of each of the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the date that vesting of the applicable RSU commences, and 1/16th of each of the RSUs will vest quarterly thereafter, such that each of the RSUs will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the date that vesting of the RSUs commences, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Audentes on such vesting dates.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases. We are leveraging our AAV gene therapy technology platform and proprietary manufacturing expertise to develop programs across three modalities: gene replacement, vectorized exon skipping, and vectorized RNA knockdown. Our product candidates are showing promising therapeutic profiles in clinical and preclinical studies across a range of neuromuscular diseases. Audentes is a focused, experienced and passionate team driven by the goal of improving the lives of patients.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC
06:01pAUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
BU
10/01AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 24th Internation..
AQ
10/01AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/30AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 24th Internation..
BU
09/09AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
AQ
09/06AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
BU
09/04North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.3% in Week Ended Aug. 31
DJ
08/26AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/07North American Rail Traffic Fell 4.3% in Week Ended Aug. 3
DJ
08/07AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provid..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -197 M
Net income 2019 -190 M
Finance 2019 289 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,52x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,35x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 1 276 M
Chart AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,00  $
Last Close Price 27,84  $
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Patterson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie C. Holles President & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Paul Soloway EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Edward R. Conner Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Schuetz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC.31.75%1 276
GILEAD SCIENCES-0.51%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.89%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.84%30 354
GENMAB23.98%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.25.93%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group