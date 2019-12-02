Log in
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BOLD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audentes Therapeutics : Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for $2.7 billion

12/02/2019 | 06:49pm EST

Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc on Monday agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics Inc for $2.7 billion in cash as it looks to bolster its pipeline of genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases.

Astellas' offer of $60 per share represents a 110% premium to Audentes' Monday close.

Audentes' investigational drug, AT132, is being developed to treat a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder, which results in extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and in some cases early death.

The company is aiming to seek FDA approval for the drug in mid-2020.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, the companies said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, is Astellas' financial adviser while Covington & Burling LLP is the company's legal counsel.

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial adviser to Audentes and Fenwick & West LLP is its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1.63% 1898 End-of-day quote.37.44%
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. -1.45% 28.61 Delayed Quote.36.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -195 M
Net income 2019 -187 M
Finance 2019 308 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,92x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,72x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 1 310 M
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Patterson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie C. Holles President & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Paul Soloway EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Edward R. Conner Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Schuetz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC.36.16%1 329
GILEAD SCIENCES7.50%85 068
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.82%57 023
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.20%40 340
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.56%20 344
GENMAB48.01%15 162
