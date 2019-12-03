Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.    BOLD

AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BOLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:14pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. ("Audentes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOLD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas Pharma") (OTC:ALPMY).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, BOLD shareholders will receive $60.00 per share in cash. 

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you are a shareholder and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://weisslawllp.com/audentes-therapeutics-inc-investigation/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether Audentes' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, the deal gives Astellas access to AT132, the Company's lead gene replacement therapy program, which has shown a promising safety and efficacy profile in patients with a rare neuromuscular disorder.  Finally, the merger agreement has a "No Solicitation" provision barring Audentes from discussing any acquisition proposals from another party. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-audentes-therapeutics-inc-300968707.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC
07:14pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.
PR
04:34pWall Street falls as trade hopes wane
RE
11:36aAUDENTES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of BOLD and Encou..
PR
06:06aAUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
03:14aJapan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in high-priced gene therapy b..
RE
02:11aNikkei slips on fresh global trade concerns, weak U.S. data
RE
12/02ASTELLAS PHARMA : to buy U.S. biotech firm for $3 bil. to boost gene therapy
AQ
12/02AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Astellas Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Aud..
BU
11/26AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/07AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group