AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC

(BOLD)
Audentes Therapeutics : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/06/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases, announced it has granted equity awards that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under the Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to employment to seventeen individuals hired by Audentes from July 16 through August 31, 2019. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 41,500 shares of Audentes common stock. The options have an exercise price of $29.90 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Audentes common stock on September 3, 2019. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one year anniversary of his or her date of hire and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of his or her date of hire, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Audentes on such vesting dates.

The employees also received, in the aggregate, 25,500 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). One-fourth of each of the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the date that vesting of the applicable RSU commences, and 1/16th of each of the RSUs will vest quarterly thereafter, such that each of the RSUs will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the date that vesting of the RSUs commences, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Audentes on such vesting dates.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases. We are leveraging our AAV gene therapy technology platform and proprietary manufacturing expertise to develop programs across three modalities: gene replacement, vectorized exon skipping, and vectorized RNA knockdown. Our product candidates are showing promising therapeutic profiles in clinical and preclinical studies across a range of neuromuscular diseases. Audentes is a focused, experienced and passionate team driven by the goal of improving the lives of patients.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -198 M
Net income 2019 -191 M
Finance 2019 289 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,23x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 1 410 M
Technical analysis trends AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 45,75  $
Last Close Price 30,46  $
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Patterson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie C. Holles President & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Paul Soloway CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
John T. Gray Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Suyash Prasad Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC45.50%1 410
GILEAD SCIENCES2.41%81 129
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.54%46 230
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.52%31 663
GENMAB33.96%13 763
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.18%8 971
