Audentes Therapeutics : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in August:

SVB Leerink Spotlight Series on Rare & Genetic Diseases

Natalie Holles, President and Chief Operating Officer

Format: Fireside Chat

Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 am ET

Boston, Massachusetts

2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Matthew R. Patterson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Format: Corporate Presentation

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:20 am ET

New York, New York

To access the live webcast of the Wedbush presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors + Media section of the Audentes website. Following the Wedbush conference, a replay of the live webcast will be available on the Audentes website for approximately 30 days. There is no webcast available for the fireside chat at the SVB Leerink Spotlight Series on Rare & Genetic Diseases Conference.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases. We are leveraging our AAV gene therapy technology platform and proprietary manufacturing expertise to develop programs across three modalities: gene replacement, vectorized exon skipping, and vectorized RNA knockdown. Our product candidates are showing promising therapeutic profiles in clinical and preclinical studies across a range of neuromuscular diseases. Audentes is a focused, experienced and passionate team driven by the goal of improving the lives of patients.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com .

Audentes Contacts:

Investor Contact :

Andrew Chang

415.818.1033

achang@audentestx.com

Media Contact :

Sarah Spencer

415.957.2020

sspencer@audentestx.com

