Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Audentes Therapeutics Inc    BOLD

AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC

(BOLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audentes Therapeutics : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in August:

SVB Leerink Spotlight Series on Rare & Genetic Diseases
Natalie Holles, President and Chief Operating Officer
Format: Fireside Chat
Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 am ET
Boston, Massachusetts

2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Matthew R. Patterson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Format: Corporate Presentation
Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:20 am ET
New York, New York

To access the live webcast of the Wedbush presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors + Media section of the Audentes website.  Following the Wedbush conference, a replay of the live webcast will be available on the Audentes website for approximately 30 days.  There is no webcast available for the fireside chat at the SVB Leerink Spotlight Series on Rare & Genetic Diseases Conference.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.
Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a leading AAV-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for serious rare neuromuscular diseases.  We are leveraging our AAV gene therapy technology platform and proprietary manufacturing expertise to develop programs across three modalities: gene replacement, vectorized exon skipping, and vectorized RNA knockdown.  Our product candidates are showing promising therapeutic profiles in clinical and preclinical studies across a range of neuromuscular diseases.  Audentes is a focused, experienced and passionate team driven by the goal of improving the lives of patients.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com.

Audentes Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Andrew Chang
415.818.1033
achang@audentestx.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Spencer
415.957.2020
sspencer@audentestx.com

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audentes-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300892713.html

SOURCE Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC
08:01aAUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
07/30AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Pro..
PR
07/22AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
AQ
07/19AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
PR
06/28AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
06/10AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
AQ
06/07AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
PR
06/07AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
05/29AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
05/29AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Changes to Senior Management Team
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group