20 years of A6 Avant with offroad qualities: the new Audi A6 allroad quattro

Audi MediaInfo Product and Technology Communications Ekkehard Kleindienst Phone: +49 841 89-44369 Email: ekkehard.kleindienst@audi.de www.audi-mediacenter.com 20 years of A6 allroad quattro: the new Audi A6 allroad quattro New generation with striking design, extensive equipment packages and excellent off-road capabilities

off-road capabilities Versatility coupled with a distinctive look and premium equipment

Powerful V6 TDI engines, adaptive air suspension with up to 60 millimeters ( 2.4 in) of variable ground clearance and hill descent control as standard Ingolstadt, June 5, 2019 - 20 years after its debut, the fourth generation of the Audi A6 allroad quattro is being launched. With the standard all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension and increased ground clearance, it is just as much at home on the road as it is off. The powerful V6 TDI engines offer ample pulling power for up to 2.5 tons of towing capacity. Thanks to its distinctive look and even more customized equipment options than the predecessor, the A6 allroad quattro appeals to customers that appreciate the combination of powerful design, extraordinary versatility and high comfort. The Audi A6 allroad quattro: the big all-rounder from Audi The A6 allroad quattro is now entering its fourth generation as it celebrates its 20th anniversary Audi premiered this highly versatile variant of the Avant in 1999. It is at home both on and off the road and also offers ample pulling power. The standard all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension with variable ground clearance make for enhanced off-road capabilities - yet it is just as dynamic as it is comfortable on the road. The distinctive look and extensive equipment round out the multifaceted talents of the A6 allroad quattro. "Town, country, river" - extensive suspension features for on-road and off-road The A6 allroad quattro body is up to 45 millimeters (1.8 in) higher than the A6 Avant. The ground clearance at standard ride height is 139 mm (5.5 in), underscoring its off-road qualities. The A6 allroad quattro is equally powerful when used as a towing vehicle - it can tow up to 2.5 tons. The equipment, data and prices stated here refer to the model range offered for sale in Germany. Subject to change without notice; errors and omissions excepted. The adaptive air suspension with controlled damping comes standard in the Audi A6 allroad quattro and was tuned specifically for the A6 allroad quattro to boost its off-road capabilities. It adjusts the ride height depending on the road speed and mode set in the Audi drive select system. In auto and comfort modes, the A6 allroad quattro sets off at standard ride height with a ground clearance of 139 mm (5.5 in), which can be actively adjusted with a speed-dependent control strategy. If the highest ride height is selected and the speed is max. 35 km/h (21.7 mph), the body is raised 45 mm (1.8 in). The body is lowered automatically when this speed is exceeded. At highway speeds above 120 km/h (74.6 mph), the ride height is lowered by 15 millimeters (0.6 in). If the A6 allroad quattro sets off in offroad mode, which covers speeds up to 80 km/h (49.7 mph), the body is 30 millimeters (1.2 in) higher than the standard ride height. Traveling at very slow speeds below 35 km/h (21.7 mph), lift mode adds another 15 millimeters (0.6 in), raising the ground clearance 45 millimeters (1.8 in) above the normal position. In addition to the specially adapted suspension, the A6 allroad quattro offers additional comfort features including standard hill descent control and tilt angle assist that allow it to take off-road terrain in its stride. When negotiating light terrain, the driver can call up a display on the MMI monitor, which shows the current tilt angle in the longitudinal and transverse directions - where the vehicle is at risk of tipping over, a warning appears. On a steep slope the hill descent control limits the speed in the range of 2 to 30 km/h (1.2-18.6mph) to a figure defined by the driver and brakes all four wheels selectively and individually as necessary. On loose surfaces the system provides an additional braking wedge in front of the wheel by using a special ABS brake function. In the Audi drive select offroad mode, all the relevant dynamic handling systems through to stabilization control are tailored to off-road conditions. Distinctive character - striking design and model-specific look The new A6 allroad quattro features an off-road look that is even more striking than on the predecessor model. This exterior and the individual, versatile interior solutions emphasize the new model's strong character. Special attachments on the body bring to life the robust charm of the new A6 allroad quattro. The wide, low Singleframe with its vertical aluminum struts dominates its front end. The blade and the underbody protection gleam with their aluminum-look finish. The allroad-specific roof rails mounted on bars and the window slot trims, the underbody protection as well as the diffuser trim and the band between the rear lights are finished in a choice of black or aluminum look. The wheel arch trims are finished in contrasting scandium gray as standard. They are available optionally in the body color or in gloss black. The contrasting sill trims on the sides come with allroad logos. Two optional packages further hone the look: the aluminum exterior package and the black styling package with dark attachments and trim strips. The paint range for the new Audi A6 allroad quattro comprises eleven colors, including the new allroad-specific color gavial green, which takes its cue from the specific color of the first model in 1999. The interior is available in three colors - black, pearl beige and okapi brown. The seats are upholstered as standard in black cloth and partial leather. Alternatively beige and brown tones as well as the stylish perforated Valcona leather grade are also available. Instead of the standard inlays in graphite gray fine paint finish, there are two wood variants and one in aluminum. The allroad line makes the interior even more sophisticated. This option includes sport seats with upholstery made of an Alcantara/leather combination that combines two colors - petrol gray and black. Inlays and pedals made of aluminum, illuminated door sill trims with logo projection add further highlights. Optionally, the allroad line comes with many other interior decor variants - special color combinations, contrasting stitching and piping as well as decorative trims made of fine grain birch wood and the specific aluminum strip with subtle green color highlights, matching the exterior paint. For discerning requirements - drive, suspension and equipment The A6 allroad quattro targets a distinct customer group that appreciates the versatility of the allroad with its exclusive equipment lines and details, powerful six-cylinder engines and model- specific suspension tuning. High torque for high pulling power - Audi offers the new A6 allroad quattro on European markets with a choice of three V6 TDI engines. All units generate their power from three liters of displacement and have been redesigned extensively compared with the predecessor model. The 3.0 TDI is available in three output ratings. The first produces 170 kW (231 PS) and - from 1,750 to 3,250 rpm - 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) of torque, sufficient for the sprint from 0 to 1 00 km/h (0-62.1mph) in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). The WLTP values correlate to an NEDC fuel consumption for the A6 allroad quattro 45 TDI* of 5.9- liters of fuel per 100 kilometers (39.9-40.6 US mpg) (156-152 grams CO 2 per kilometer (251.1-244.6 g/mi) )**. In the A6 allroad quattro 50 TDI*, the engine produces 210 kW (286 PS) and delivers 620 Nm (457.3 lb-ft) of torque between 2,250 and 3,000 rpm. The data: 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.9 seconds, top speed 250 km/h (155.3 mph) (regulated), fuel consumption of 5.9-5.8 liters per 100 kilometers (39.9-40.6 g/mi) (156-152 grams CO 2 per kilometer (251.1-244.6 g/mi) )**. The top-of-the-line engine in the new A6 allroad is the 3.0 TDI with 257 kW (349 hp) of power and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque between 2,500 and

3,100 rpm. It accelerates the A6 allroad quattro 55 TDI* from 0 to 100 km/h ( 62.1 mph ) in seconds and consumes 6.6-6.4 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers (35.6-36.8 g/mi)** (172-168 grams CO 2 per kilometer (276.8-270.4 g/mi)**.

Information on fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and allowy wheel rims used. 3/7 Audi MediaInfo The three TDI units transfer their power with an eight-speed tiptronic. The wheel-selective torque control is the ideal complement to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system that is also fitted standard. When driving at speed, it brakes the two wheels with reduced load on the inside of a bend slightly before they can begin to spin. The drive torque is redirected to the wheels with better traction as a result. As an option, the sport differential distributes the power infinitely variably between the rear wheels - this active torque vectoring provides the ultimate boost in terms of dynamic handling and traction. The three TDI units come standard with Audi's mild hybrid technology (MHEV = Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), which makes driving even more convenient and can reduce fuel consumption in real driving conditions by up to 0.4 liters per 100 kilometers. It works on the basis of a new 48- volt main electrical system. The belt alternator starter as the central MHEV component recovers up to 8 kW of power during braking and feeds the electricity into a separate lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10 Ah. The new Audi A6 allroad quattro can coast with the engine switched off over wide speed ranges; start-stop mode kicks in right from 22 km/h (13.7 mph). The suspension of the A6 allroad quattro combines sporty character with very high comfort and enhanced off-road capabilities. Apart from the adaptive air suspension with controlled damping it offers other highlights. The standard progressive steering becomes increasingly direct with increasing steering angle. Its control concept keeps away unpleasant jolts from the steering wheel, yet transfers transparent feedback from the road. The optional dynamic all-wheel steering combines agility and stability. At speeds up to 60 km/h (37.3 mph), the rear wheels turn as much as five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels, reducing the turning circle and making the steering response even more spontaneous. At higher speeds the front and rear wheels turn up to two degrees in the same direction, thus enhancing stability when traveling in a straight line or changing lanes. Apart from the shock absorbers and bellows, the electronic chassis platform (ECP) also manages the dynamic all-wheel steering and the optional sport differential. In the Audi drive select system, the driver can adjust the operation of the controlled functions and components in six modes (dynamic, automatic, comfort, efficiency, allroad and lift). The Audi A6 allroad quattro is fitted as standard with 18-inch wheels with 225/55 size tires. The largest optional wheels - from the Audi Sport range - measure 21 inches in diameter. As an alternative to the standard seats, which can be equipped with seat heating and ventilation, Audi also supplies sport seats. Top-of-the-line equipment comes in the shape of the electrically adjustable customized contour seats, which can be supplemented with a massage function. Optional equipment further boosts comfort: The air quality package adds subtle fragrances to the interior and includes an ionizer. The panoramic glass sunroof brings light and fresh air into the car. In the dark, the contour ambient lighting package floods the interior in a special look. The new Audi A6 allroad quattro is 4.95 meters (16.2 ft) long, 1.90 meters (6.2 ft) wide and 1.50 meters (4.9 ft) high. The wheelbase of 2.93 meters (9.6 ft) provides the basis for generous amounts of space including the extensive elbow room in the front and rear and spacious knee room in the rear. Like the A6 Avant, it offers a luggage capacity of between 565 liters (20.0 cu ft) and 1,680 liters (59.3 cu ft) with the rear seats folded down. The rear seats can be split-folded 40:20:40 as standard. Standard equipment also includes the electric tailgate and the automatically opening luggage compartment cover. A rail system, a tensioning strap, a net and two bag hooks also form part of the standard specification. The optional load-securing kit with telescopic bar and strap allows the luggage compartment to be divided up into individual sections. The trailer hitch features an electric release function. There is a sense of quiet on board - courtesy of the stiff body made from an aluminum hybrid construction and the sophisticated aeroacoustics. Digital native - infotainment, connectivity and driver assistance The A6 allroad quattro features the same extensive infotainment range found in its A6 and A7 sister models. The all-digital operating system comprising a top large screen - measuring 10.1 inches in the top-of-the-line version - is used to control the infotainment. On the 8.6-inch display below, the driver operates the climate control, the comfort functions and the text input. The natural-language voice control uses both onboard information as well as knowledge from the cloud to process all input. Optionally the new A6 allroad quattro also includes the Audi virtual cockpit - its 12.3-inch display is controlled with the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel. It is complemented by the likewise optional top-of-the-line infotainment control center - the MMI navigation plus including LTE module and Wi-Fi hotspot. The navigation learns based on previous journeys and can provide the driver with suitable suggestions when choosing a route. The route is calculated online on the servers of service provider HERE and also onboard. Audi also supplies a head-up display as an option. The Audi connect online services are split into two packages - navigation & infotainment and emergency call & service. The myAudi app connects the user's smartphone seamlessly with the MMI; the Audi connect key lets the driver unlock/lock the vehicle, and start the engine using an Android smartphone via near field communication (NFC). The optional Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, which incorporates 19 loudspeakers and a subwoofer, also delivers 3D sound to the rear. Up to seven drivers can store around 400 functions in up to seven individual profiles. The driver assist systems in the new Audi A6 allroad quattro provide even more comfort and safety. They are divided into two packages: The Tour assist package includes functions such as efficiency assist, adaptive cruise assist and emergency assist. The City package features the intersection assist and the exit warning. The central driver assistance controller (zFAS), which continuously calculates a model of the vehicle environment, provides the data source for all these systems. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

