Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AUDI : German carmaker Audi to increase engine production in Hungary - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:59pm EST
The logo of Audi carmaker is seen at the entrance of a showroom in Nice

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi will increase the production of engines at its Hungarian factory to 2.25 million units next year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

An Audi representative at the premium carmaker's Ingolstadt headquarters in Germany declined to comment on internal planning.

"They plan to manufacture 2.25 million engines next year, and so far 2 million has been the annual record," Szijjarto told a news conference, when asked about a report that Audi planned to cut jobs at its Hungarian plant.

Audi's Hungarian division said in April that it planned to boost the production of engines at its factory significantly in 2019 from the 1.95 million it made there in 2018, though it didn't give a figure.

It also said in July that it would expand the manufacture of engines for electric cars at the factory, which is in the western town of Gyor. It said then that its e-transformation project would create 250 jobs.

The carmaker, which is controlled by Volkswagen, has been making engines in Hungary since 1994. Out of the 1.95 engines produced in 2018, 9,453 were electric axle drive units, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Clarke)

Stocks treated in this article : AUDI AG, Volkswagen AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -1.22% 810 Delayed Quote.4.86%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.91% 177.72 Delayed Quote.24.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
01:59pAUDI : German carmaker Audi to increase engine production in Hungary - minister
RE
08:55aAUDI : Sport customers celebrate titles in FIA Motorsport Games and in New Zeala..
PU
10/31AUDI AG : Robust figures for the third quarter
PU
10/31AUDI GROUP : Third Quarter Report 2019
EQ
10/29Hyundai Motor replaces head of premium Genesis brand
RE
10/28AUDI : Title successes for Audi Sport customers in Asia
PU
10/28AUDI ELECTRIFIES MUNICH : new, free charging, parking and shuttle service at air..
PU
10/27AUDI : First podium for Audi Sport driver Niels Langeveld in FIA WTCR
PU
10/27Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper
RE
10/25AUDI : Virtual robots support Audi employees working on PCs
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 35 260 M
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 820,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Head-Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO, Head-Finance, China, Compliance & Integrity
Bernd Martens Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler Head-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG4.86%39 370
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.57%39 597
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.05%32 618
FERRARI62.29%29 944
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES10.47%24 521
EXOR N.V.46.97%17 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group