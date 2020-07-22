Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUDI : The new Audi A3 Sedan and the new Audi A3 Sportback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Product & Technology Communications

Product & Technology Communications

Tobias Söllner

Julia Winkler

Phone: +49 841 89-36188

Phone: +49 841 89-44904

E-mail: tobias.soellner@audi.de

E-mail: julia.winkler@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

www.audi-mediacenter.com

The new Audi A3 Sedan and the new Audi A3 Sportback

Dear Sir/Madam,

Under the following link you will find extensive information about the new Audi A3 Sedan and the new Audi A3 Sportback. As well as numerous driving shots, you will also find illustrations, animations, footage material and an exclusive press text.

https://www.audi-mediacenter.com/en/presskits/the-new-audi-a3-sportback-and-the-new-audi-a3-sedan-12986

Fuel consumption of the models named above:

(Fuel consumption, CO2 emission figures and efficiency classes given in ranges depend on the tire/wheel sets used)

Audi A3 Sedan:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.0 -3.4;

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 114 - 90

Audi A3 Sportback

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.1 - 3.5;

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 116 - 92

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

The specified fuel consumption and emission data have been determined according to the measurement procedures prescribed by law. Since September 1, 2017, certain new vehicles are already being type- approved according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), a more realistic test procedure for measuring fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Starting on September 1, 2018, the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) will be replaced by the WLTP in stages. Owing to the more realistic test conditions, the fuel consumption and CO emissions measured according to the WLTP will, in many cases, be higher than those measured according to the NEDC. For further information on the differences between the WLTP and NEDC, please visit www.audi.de/wltp.

We are currently still required by law to state the NEDC figures. In the case of new vehicles which have been type-approved according to the WLTP, the NEDC figures are derived from the WLTP data. It is possible to specify the WLTP figures voluntarily in addition until such time as this is required by law. In cases where the NEDC figures are specified as value ranges, these do not refer to a particular individual vehicle and do not constitute part of the sales offering. They are intended exclusively as a means of comparison between different vehicle types. Additional equipment and accessories (e.g. add-on parts, different tire formats, etc.) may change the relevant vehicle parameters, such as weight, rolling resistance and aerodynamics, and, in conjunction with weather and traffic conditions and individual driving style, may affect fuel consumption, electrical power consumption, CO emissions and the performance figures for the vehicle.

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures given in ranges depend on the tires/wheels used and chosen equipment level. Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the "Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of all new passenger car models," which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern, Germany, or under www.dat.de.

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.845 million automobiles of the Audi brand. In the 2018 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €59.2 billion and an operating profit before special items of €4.7 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 07:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AUDI AG
03:11aAUDI : The new Audi A3 Sedan and the new Audi A3 Sportback
PU
07/20AUDI : R8 LMS wins in Italy, America and Spain
PU
07/17Volkswagen Group Global Sales Fall Sharply in June, Including China
DJ
07/17Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
RE
07/17Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
RE
07/15MARKUS DUESMANN : Audi's Duesmann Becomes Head of Software on Volkswagen Group B..
DJ
07/15VW centralises group software development at Audi
RE
07/14VOLKSWAGEN : VW to shift centre of software development to Audi
RE
07/14Saic volkswagen plans annual audi a7l sedan manufacturing capacity of 60,000 ..
RE
07/14Volkswagen-saic motor jv plans to invest about $590 mln to revamp shanghai pl..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 55 680 M 64 236 M 64 236 M
Net income 2019 3 850 M 4 442 M 4 442 M
Net cash 2019 17 334 M 19 998 M 19 998 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 67 510 M 77 589 M 77 884 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 90 640
Free-Float 0,36%
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG96.25%77 589
FERRARI N.V.9.25%33 401
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.63%31 924
BYD COMPANY LIMITED101.80%31 776
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-16.80%23 704
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-30.15%16 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group