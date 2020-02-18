Log in
02/18 12:30:43 pm
832 EUR   -1.89%
01:20pAUDI : The new Audi RS Q3 & Audi RS Q3 Sportback
PU
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/14Volkswagen's China Sales Drop After Coronavirus Shutdown
DJ
AUDI : The new Audi RS Q3 & Audi RS Q3 Sportback

02/18/2020 | 01:20pm EST

Audi

MediaInfo

Communications Audi Sport GmbH

Susanne Mellinghoff

Phone: +49 152 58811859

E-mail: susanne.mellinghoff@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

The new Audi RS Q3 & Audi RS Q3 Sportback

Dear Sir or Madam.

The following link leads you to the official press kit, where you can find all information about the new Audi RS Q3 & Audi RS Q3 Sportback.

http://www.audi-mediacenter.com/en/audi-rs-q3-exclusiv-12219

-End-

Fuel consumption of the models listed

(Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used)

Audi RS Q3

combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8,9 - 8,8

combined CO2 -emmissions in g/km: 203 - 202

Audi RS Q3 Sportback

combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8,9 - 8,8

combined CO2 -emmissions in g/km: 204 - 202

The equipment, data and prices specified in this document refer to the model range offered in Germany. Subject to change without notice; errors and omissions excepted.

  • Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures given in ranges depend on wheels/tires and the chosen equipment level

INTERNAL

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

The specified fuel consumption and emission data have been determined according to the measurement procedures prescribed by law. Since 1st September 2017, certain new vehicles are already being type- approved according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), a more realistic test procedure for measuring fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Starting on September 1st 2018, the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) will be replaced by the WLTP in stages. Owing to the more realistic test conditions, the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions measured according to the WLTP will, in many cases, be higher than those measured according to the NEDC. For further information on the differences between the WLTP and NEDC, please visit www.audi.de/wltp.

We are currently still required by law to state the NEDC figures. In the case of new vehicles which have been type-approved according to the WLTP, the NEDC figures are derived from the WLTP data. It is possible to specify the WLTP figures voluntarily in addition until such time as this is required by law. In cases where the NEDC figures are specified as value ranges, these do not refer to a particular individual vehicle and do not constitute part of the sales offering. They are intended exclusively as a means of comparison between different vehicle types. Additional equipment and accessories (e.g. add-on parts, different tyre formats, etc.) may change the relevant vehicle parameters, such as weight, rolling resistance and aerodynamics, and, in conjunction with weather and traffic conditions and individual driving style, may affect fuel consumption, electrical power consumption, CO2 emissions and the performance figures for the vehicle.

Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the "Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger car models", which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.845 million automobiles of the Audi brand. In the 2018 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €59.2 billion and an operating profit before special items of €4.7 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

INTERNAL

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 18:18:04 UTC
