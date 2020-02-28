Log in
AUDI AG

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AUDI : VW offers to buy out minority shareholders in Audi

02/28/2020 | 02:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

Volkswagen said on Friday it had offered to buy out minority shareholders in its premium brand Audi AG, via a so-called squeeze-out offer.

Volkswagen AG already holds 99.64% of the registered share capital of Audi AG.

"In the context of reorganizing competencies and responsibilities, Volkswagen AG plans to carry out a squeeze-out according to German stock corporation law in order to acquire the 0.36 percent of Audi's shares," VW said.

A resolution on the squeeze-out, in line with German stock corporation law, is to be passed by Audi AG's Annual General Meeting. The AGM was originally scheduled for May 14 but will now be postponed until July or August.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Chris Reese and Pravin Char)
AUDI AG 0.00% 812 Delayed Quote.1.50%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.16% 148.58 Delayed Quote.-15.56%
