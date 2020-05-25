AUDI : Volkswagen Mexico won't talk of restart while state decree in place

Log in
05/25/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

German automaker Volkswagen said on Monday it had satisfied federal requirements to resume production in Mexico but would not make announcements about renewing operations as long as a decree in the state of Puebla remains in effect.

The government of Puebla, where Volkswagen and its luxury brand unit Audi have major plants, said on Friday conditions "do not exist" yet for a restart, even as carmakers with plants in other states have signalled they are being allowed to reopen.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.97% 1040 Delayed Quote.28.75%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.89% 133.96 Delayed Quote.-24.66%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler Head-Technical Development
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG28.75%48 246
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-21.38%30 090
FERRARI N.V.-3.06%29 648
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-30.32%20 408
BYD COMPANY LIMITED9.14%19 311
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-43.79%12 669
