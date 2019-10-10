Audi
"come with me" celebrates 10-year anniversary at Audi
-
Project objective: to get young people interested in technical careers
-
Bavarian Employers' Associations for the Metalworking and Electrical Industries honor companies for partnership
-
bayme vbm CEO Bertram Brossardt honors commitment of the companies at the career orientation event for employees of the future
Ingolstadt, October 10, 2019 - "Interessieren - Informieren - Ausprobieren" (Interest - Inform - Try it out) - that is the theme of the come with me program. Audi has been supporting the initiative to get school students interested in technology for a decade now, and around 500 young people from schools in the region have so far taken part in the Audi project. The initiators, the Bavarian Employers' Associations for the Metalworking and Electrical Industries (bayme vbm e. V.), honor the brand with the four rings and other companies on Thursday for their long-standing cooperation. The anniversary event will be hosted by Audi.
"We are always happy to give young people a glimpse behind the scenes at Audi and, in doing so, to help them make career choices," said Dieter Omert, Head of Vocational Training and Specialist Competence Development at AUDI AG. Together with bayme vbm CEO Bertram Brossardt, he welcomed the numerous guests and cooperation partners at the headquarters in Ingolstadt. The automobile manufacturer has been involved in the come with me project since the 2008/09 school year in order to get young people in fifth grade and up interested in technical careers. Audi's regional partner schools are the Maria-Ward-Realschule Eichstätt, the Freiherr-von-Ickstatt-Realschule Ingolstadt, the Sir-William-Herrschel-Mittelschule Ingolstadt and the Maria-Ward-Realschule Neuburg. On every project day, one thing is the undisputed focal point: test yourself. bayme vbm CEO Brossardt emphasized: "This project has allowed us to give school students career-related information first hand and thus solicit interest in training in the M+E industry. The participating companies thus make a significant contribution to the career orientation phase."
"Vorsprung durch Bildung" (Advantage through education) - an initiative of the Bavarian economy
In keeping with the theme of "Interest - Inform - Try it out," come with me promotes long-term cooperation between secondary schools and companies in the metal and electrical industry (M+E industry). The project is the brainchild of the Bavarian M+E employers, bayme vbm. In this way, they are seeking to contribute to ensuring a new generation of specialists in commerce and
technology. More at www.bildunginbayern.de/comewithme
