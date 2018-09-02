Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

After one-two lead up until the last lap: EKS Audi Sport narrowly beaten

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

At Lohéac, both Mattias Ekström and his teammate, Andreas Bakkerud, shone with exemplary times and outstanding starts throughout the entire race weekend: On the extremely fast track, they made it into the semi-finals on finishing the intermediate classification in second and third in the 580-hp Audi S1 EKS RX quattro. First, Mattias Ekström won his semi-final in commanding style and in the second heat, Andreas Bakkerud followed suit with a second triumph.

Both Audi drivers started to the final from the front row. Andreas Bakkerud took the lead in front of Ekström. The Audi drivers defended their top two positions up until the final lap. However, on returning from the Joker lap, Bakkerud had to get in line between Johan Kristoffersson and Petter Solberg (both Volkswagen) and missed victory by a mere 0.34 seconds. Mattias Ekström took position four. In the teams' classification, following the race in France, EKS Audi Sport advanced to second place again behind Volkswagen.

'I'm disappointed about us having missed a one-two result by such a narrow margin, but am taking a lot of positives home from France,' commented Andreas Bakkerud. 'We had good results in the preliminary races, managed to win our semi-finals and now I'm in second place of the drivers' standings.' Team owner and driver Mattias Ekström added: 'We had competitive cars and started from the front row, but in the end our pace wasn't quite enough to take victory home. Now we've got our second place in the teams' classification back and are going to fight even more intensively for victory in the last four rounds.'

The next race will be held in just two weeks' time: Round nine of the season will be held at Latvia's capital Riga from September 14 -16.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 17:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
07:32pAFTER ONE-TWO LEAD UP UNTIL THE LAST : EKS Audi Sport narrowly beaten
PU
09/01AUDI : Bernd Martens - Biography
PU
08/31AUDI QUATTRO CUP : National winners of amateur golf tournament revealed
PU
08/30PIONEERING WORK : Audi Mexico produces completely without wastewater
AQ
08/30AUDI TRAINING IN 2018 : focus on electric mobility and digitalization
PU
08/30PIONEERING WORK : Audi México produces completely without wastewater
PU
08/29AUDI : headed for the future with Formula E and DTM
PU
08/28RALLYCROSS IN FRANCE : Rock star feeling for EKS Audi Sport
PU
08/27AUDI : Sport customers with successes in Italy and Canada
PU
08/27AUDI : Drive One geared to steer Audi to unparalleled heights in Sri Lanka
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:39aEV Company News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/28Details on NIO's IPO plans 
08/27Volkswagen was interested in Tesla 
08/14NIO blazes into the Chinese premium EV scene 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG-0.82%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.02%49 865
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-6.54%38 808
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.35%26 171
FERRARI25.04%25 358
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 251
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.