Andrea Dovizioso: "I'm just going to enjoy it"

Interview with the Ducati MotoGP factory rider prior to his DTM guest drive at Misano

Neuburg a. d. Donau, May 29, 2019 - The Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso has prepared for his guest appearance at the Misano round of the DTM by taking the Audi RS 5 DTM through its paces on the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Afterwards, the Italian MotoGP ace reflected on his one and a half days of testing.

Andrea, what does it mean to you to experience your DTM debut on the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli?

For us Italian racing drivers in particular, the circuit is hugely important because of its tradition, of course. I grew up not far from the race track. Last year I won the MotoGP race at this circuit. So for me personally, there is something very special about this track. It made me very happy and a little proud as well to be asked whether I'd like to take part in the DTM as a guest driver at Misano.

How much fun did you have while driving the Audi RS 5 DTM?

It was huge fun! I just love new challenges. And driving a powerful racing car like the RS 5 DTM at the limit on a full-scale race track was definitely a new experience for me. It was truly enjoyable.

What was the biggest difference between your Ducati Desmosedici GP and the RS 5 DTM?

The greatest challenge for me was the racing line. It's of course completely different with the RS 5 DTM compared to the Ducati Desmosedici.

Were you surprised by anything?

Yes, I was amazed at how easy it is to control the racing car when the rear gets twitchy. Even at low revs, the engine has enough power to control minor slides.

What did you find challenging?

The biggest challenge for me was to reach the limit in the fast corners, especially in the first six or seven laps. I simply lacked a feel for it. Actually, the DTM race cars generate so much downforce that theoretically you can do so much more. It's very different than the MotoGP bike. I knew that the DTM drivers tackle certain corners flat-out. When I drove those passages myself with the RS 5 DTM, I thought it was impossible. But then Mattias helped me a lot.

