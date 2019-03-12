Log in
Audi : 2018 Earnings Hit By Emissions Issues

03/12/2019 | 03:32am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Audi AG earnings fell in 2018, hit by costs related to stricter emissions-testing rules in Europe and the outfall from parent Volkswagen AG diesel scandal.

Operating profit before special items at Audi fell to 4.7 billion euros ($5.28 billion) in 2018, from EUR5.1 billion in 2017, Volkswagen said Tuesday.

"Mix improvements, positive exchange rate effects and product cost optimization were unable to compensate for lower vehicle sales and higher sales costs, both of which primarily reflect the impact of WLTP," it said, referring to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, a new emissions-testing standard introduced in Europe last summer.

Audi also booked a EUR1.2 billion charge from Volkswagen's diesel-emissions scandal, it said.

Sales revenue was EUR59.2 billion, compared with EUR59.8 billion a year earlier.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

