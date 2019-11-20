Audi Appoints New Management Board Members, Including CFO

By Max Bernhard

Audi AG on Wednesday named three new members to its management board, including a new chief financial officer.

Volkswagen AG luxury car maker said it appointed Arno Antlitz as new CFO, effective March 1. Mr. Antlitz is succeeding Alexander Seitz, who will become the Volkswagen brands finance chief instead.

Audi named Dirk Große-Loheide its new board member for procurement and IT, effective April 1. He succeeds Bernd Martens.

Sabine Maaßen will join the board as human resources chief on April 1. She is currently chief human resources officer at Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and succeeds Wendelin Goebel at Audi.

Separately, Volkswagen's namesake passenger car brand appointed Murat Aksel as new procurement chief succeeding Mr. Große-Loheide. Mr. Aksel joins Volkswagen from BMW AG.

