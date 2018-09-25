Audi : Basketballers of FC Bayern München receive new Audi courtesy cars

In addition to the official car presentation, the team trained by Dejan Radonjic were also treated to a varied programme of events at the Audi Training Center at Munich Airport. Following the welcome formalities and the handing over of the keys, the basketball players from FC Bayern made time for team photos and interviews. After that, it was action all the way, starting with a drive on the off-road course in the new Audi Q3. The highlight of the day was the 'Cabrio Challenge', where pairs of teammates took on the dynamic driving area in Audi convertibles. The challenge for the passengers in the moving cars was to throw balls into the baskets that were set up along the course.

'The event was a great success for Audi and the FC Bayern team. We are proud of our successful partnership with the basketball team and plan to offer further attractive events for the players and trainers away from the basketball court - just like today's event at Munich Airport,' declared Norbert Schrofner, Head of Event and Sport Marketing at AUDI AG. 'We wish the team well for the start of the new season, both at national and international level.'

For the players and trainers, who had just arrived back from a warm-up tournament in Zadar (Croatia), the day ended with a cavalcade on the dynamic driving area in their new cars. Like last year, the basketballers of FC Bayern München will be getting around in the Audi A4 Avant. 'That was a really fun day,' commented Marko Pesic, manager of FC Bayern Basketball. 'The driver training organised by Audi was a great way for the boys to get a good feel for the car and its handling.'

Viewers and fans were able to experience the action on their phones or tablets. With moderator Sascha Bandermann in front of the camera, both the car hand-over and the subsequent programme of events were streamed live on Facebook. The new season begins for the reigning German champions on Friday 29 September with an away game in Ulm. On Wednesday 3 October, the team will play its first home match in Munich's Audi Dome. As well as the league competition, FC Bayern Basketball will also be returning for the first time Sport Communication Dr. Elke Bechtold Tel.: +49 841 89-36193 E-mail: elke.bechtold@audi.de www.audi-mediacenter.com Audi MediaInfo 2/2 since 2013/14 to the EuroLeague, the highest and most prestigious level of competition in basketball. This is already the 7th season of Audi's courtesy car partnership with the basketball players.