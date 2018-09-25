Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Audi : Basketballers of FC Bayern München receive new Audi courtesy cars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:18am CEST

In addition to the official car presentation, the team trained by Dejan Radonjic were also treated to a varied programme of events at the Audi Training Center at Munich Airport. Following the welcome formalities and the handing over of the keys, the basketball players from FC Bayern made time for team photos and interviews. After that, it was action all the way, starting with a drive on the off-road course in the new Audi Q3. The highlight of the day was the 'Cabrio Challenge', where pairs of teammates took on the dynamic driving area in Audi convertibles. The challenge for the passengers in the moving cars was to throw balls into the baskets that were set up along the course.

'The event was a great success for Audi and the FC Bayern team. We are proud of our successful partnership with the basketball team and plan to offer further attractive events for the players and trainers away from the basketball court - just like today's event at Munich Airport,' declared Norbert Schrofner, Head of Event and Sport Marketing at AUDI AG. 'We wish the team well for the start of the new season, both at national and international level.'

For the players and trainers, who had just arrived back from a warm-up tournament in Zadar (Croatia), the day ended with a cavalcade on the dynamic driving area in their new cars. Like last year, the basketballers of FC Bayern München will be getting around in the Audi A4 Avant. 'That was a really fun day,' commented Marko Pesic, manager of FC Bayern Basketball. 'The driver training organised by Audi was a great way for the boys to get a good feel for the car and its handling.'

Viewers and fans were able to experience the action on their phones or tablets. With moderator Sascha Bandermann in front of the camera, both the car hand-over and the subsequent programme of events were streamed live on Facebook. The new season begins for the reigning German champions on Friday 29 September with an away game in Ulm. On Wednesday 3 October, the team will play its first home match in Munich's Audi Dome. As well as the league competition, FC Bayern Basketball will also be returning for the first time Sport Communication Dr. Elke Bechtold Tel.: +49 841 89-36193 E-mail: elke.bechtold@audi.de www.audi-mediacenter.com Audi MediaInfo 2/2 since 2013/14 to the EuroLeague, the highest and most prestigious level of competition in basketball. This is already the 7th season of Audi's courtesy car partnership with the basketball players.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
10:18aRALLYCROSS : U.S. premiere for EKS Audi Sport
PU
10:18aAUDI : Basketballers of FC Bayern München receive new Audi courtesy cars
PU
09/24AUDI : Sport customers celebrate titles in Germany, Asia and Sweden
PU
09/24AUTOMOTIVE BRAND CONTEST : award for Audi Communications
PU
09/23GERMANY, CARMAKERS TO CONTINUE DIESE : transport minister
RE
09/23DTM SPIELBERG : Audi quotes
PU
09/23AUDI : celebrates 100th victory in the DTM
PU
09/22DTM THRILLER AT SPIELBERG : Audi celebrates unexpected one-two-three result
PU
09/22AUDI : Hungaria Zrt. will also be manufacturing electric vehicles in future
AQ
09/21Merkel to hold diesel talks as allies demand hardware fix
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Why Tesla Will Be Overwhelmed 
09/23Porsche to drop diesel 
09/18UBS analyzes Audi e-Tron impact 
09/18Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/18WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG5.52%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.37%53 307
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-19.95%33 648
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES3.35%28 308
FERRARI32.58%25 941
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 168
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.