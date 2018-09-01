Log in
News Summary

Audi : Bernd Martens - Biography

09/01/2018 | 08:32am CEST

Bernd Martens was born in Viersen on May 11, 1966.

After obtaining his Abitur (high-school diploma), he studied Industrial Engineering at the University of Kaiserslautern, graduating as Diplom-Wirtschaftsingenieur (Univ.) in 1992.

He started his career in the Industrial Science and Labor Organization department at Mercedes-Benz in Stuttgart.

In 1995, Martens joined management consultancy Roland Berger in Stuttgart as Project Manager.

In 1997, he moved to Volkswagen do Brasil Ltda. as Head of Product Planning. He was appointed Director of Product Management in 1999, before moving to the role of Director of Procurement in 2002.

In 1998, he completed his doctorate, obtaining the title Dr. rer. pol.

In 2005, Martens was appointed Head of Procurement - New Product Launches at Volkswagen AG.

On September 1, 2012, Dr. Martens joined the Board of Management of AUDI AG and took over responsibility for the area of Procurement. Since September 1, 2018, he has been Board Member for Procurement and IT.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 06:31:05 UTC
