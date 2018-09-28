Audi : CEO to Be Dismissed Friday -Tagesspiegel

--Audi CEO Rupert Stadler will be dismissed from his post Friday, newspaper Tagesspiegel reports, citing sources close to the car maker's supervisory board.

--Mr. Stadler has been jailed since June as part of an investigation related to the diesel emissions scandal at Audi and parent company Volkswagen.

--Interim CEO Bram Schot will continue in the position until a permanent replacement is found, the newspaper says.

