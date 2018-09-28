Log in
AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Audi : CEO to Be Dismissed Friday -Tagesspiegel

09/28/2018 | 09:17am CEST

--Audi CEO Rupert Stadler will be dismissed from his post Friday, newspaper Tagesspiegel reports, citing sources close to the car maker's supervisory board.

--Mr. Stadler has been jailed since June as part of an investigation related to the diesel emissions scandal at Audi and parent company Volkswagen.

--Interim CEO Bram Schot will continue in the position until a permanent replacement is found, the newspaper says.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2xVdpAh

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.50% 798 Delayed Quote.9.37%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.17% 151.64 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
