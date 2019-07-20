Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Audi : Double podium for Audi in rain battle at Assen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/20/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Communications Motorsport

Virginia Brusch

Tel: +49 151 52817968

E-mail: virginia.brusch@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Double podium for Audi in rain battle at Assen

  • René Rast DTM mid-season champion after third place on Saturday
  • Nico Müller just barely misses victory in wet race
  • Audi leading all three championships after first half of season

Assen, July 20, 2019 - Audi clinched another double podium in the DTM's eagerly awaited premiere on the famous motorcycle race track at Assen and half-way through the 2019 season maintains the lead in all three championships.

With 18 out of 27 possible podium finishes, Audi has managed an impressive start to the DTM's turbo era with the new RS 5 DTM. After the first half of the season, two Audi drivers - René Rast (145 points) and Nico Müller (121) - are heading the standings. In difficult conditions on Saturday, both extended their advantage over third-placed BMW driver Philipp Eng with strong performances. In the manufacturers' championship, with 508 points Audi clearly leads ahead of BMW (388). In the teams' championship, two Audi teams - Audi Sport Team Rosberg and Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline - are the front runners.

Heavy rain made the first DTM race in the "Cathedral of Speed" tricky, especially in the early stage. "We had aquaplaning in many sections. It was difficult to keep the car on track," said Nico Müller, who on the first ten laps fought back from sixth on the grid to third position. "I lost a bit too much time to the leaders in the process."

Müller changed tires only shortly before the end of the race and at the pit stop maintained first place in front of Marco Wittmann (BMW) and René Rast, who had been battling head to head for the lead straight from the start. "Unfortunately, it took a little longer than I was hoping to get the new rain tires to work. That's why Marco got past me," said Müller. "He deserved winning today."

"The duel with Marco obviously cost a lot of time, so Nico rejoined the race in front of us," said Rast, who finished third behind Wittmann and Müller. It was anything but a perfect race. Even so, it ended in a podium and I continue to lead the championship. Tomorrow we're going to attack again."

The third-best Audi driver in Saturday's race was Jonathan Aberdein from the customer team WRT Team Audi Sport in sixth position. Jamie Green, after a difficult qualifying, fought back from 12th on the grid to seventh place. With Loïc Duval and Mike Rockenfeller in positions eight and nine, the two drivers from Audi Sport Team Phoenix and thus six Audi RS 5 DTM cars in total

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

finished in the points.

Robin Frijns' home round was extremely unfortunate. Following a leak on the oil tank in qualifying, the Dutchman had to start the race from the last spot on the grid. Frijns was back in the points when he damaged the rear of his car in a spin and retired.

"That was a very exciting race," said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. "In wet conditions, nobody knew in advance what was going to happen. But almost all drivers were in control of their race. Two of our drivers - Nico and René - were battling for victory. It was very close and not quite enough in the end, but positions two and three are a good result for Audi too."

For Sunday, dry conditions have been forecast at Assen. René Rast is going to tackle his 50th DTM race and the second half of the 2019 season as the leader of the standings. The race will start at 1.30 PM, SAT.1 will start airing live coverage in Germany at 1 PM (CEST).

- End -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 16:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
12:50pAUDI : Double podium for Audi in rain battle at Assen
PU
07/19BMW picks insider Zipse as CEO to catch up with rivals
RE
07/19AUDI : Eleven Audi R8 LMS in the 2019 24 Hours of Spa
PU
07/18MULTIFACETED PERSONALITY : predictive active suspension in the A8 flagship model
PU
07/18ANATOMY OF A WINNER : How the Audi R8 LMS scored victory in the 24 Hours of Nürb..
PU
07/18PERSONNEL CHANGE AT AUDI PLANT INGOL : plant director Albert Mayer to retire, Ac..
PU
07/17LOÏC DUVAL : “Assen offers plenty of good overtaking opportunities”
PU
07/17AUDI : A4 Product line with a New Look
PU
07/15AUDI : to go on Summer Tour with FC Bayern
PU
07/15AUDI : Saintéloc Racing celebrates first victory this season with the Audi R8 LM..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 33 970 M
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 790,00  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG1.28%38 117
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.29%40 268
FERRARI72.33%31 105
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-21.21%25 318
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.75%21 110
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group