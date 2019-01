By Josh Beckerman



--Four Audi AG (NSU.XE) officials have been indicted for their alleged roles in cheating on diesel emissions tests, the Detroit News reported Thursday.

--The charges include conspiracy to defraud the U.S., to commit wire fraud, and to violate the Clean Air Act, the report said.

Full story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/foreign/2019/01/17/four-audi-officials-indicted-diesel-cheating/2608135002/

