Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Audi : Four Audi managers indicted in U.S. VW diesel emissions probe -documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 05:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury in Detroit on Thursday indicted four managers at Volkswagen luxury Audi unit as part of the U.S. government's investigation into the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal, according to court documents.

VW admitted in September 2015 to secretly installing software in nearly 500,000 U.S. vehicles to cheat government exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony charges. In total, 13 people have been charged in the United States, including the four Audi managers.

Managers Richard Bauder, Axel Eiser, Stefan Knirsch and Carsten Nagel all worked in Audi's engine development division in Germany. Bauder was head of Audi's Diesel Engine Development department. A Justice Department spokesman said none are in custody. All are believed to be in Germany.

Lawyers for the four could not immediately be identified.

The government previously indicted one former Audi manager in July 2017, Giovanni Pamio, but the new indictment was a significant expansion of the government's criminal probe.

The four are charged in a 12-count indictment with conspiring to evade U.S. emissions standards in diesel vehicles sold in the United States with 3.0-liter engines. The vehicles include the 2009-2015 Audi Q7 vehicles as well as other Q5, A6, A7, and A8 diesel models. They are accused of wire fraud, violating the Clean Air Act and conspiracy.

Volkswagen spokesman Pietro Zollino said the company continues "to cooperate with investigations by the Department of Justice into the conduct of individuals. It would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases."

In total, Volkswagen has agreed to pay more than $25 billion (19 billion pounds) in the United States for claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles. The buybacks will continue through 2019.

In 2017, VW also pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements in a U.S. court. Under the plea deal, the automaker agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits and oversight by an independent monitor for three years.

U.S. prosecutors previously charged former VW Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn, who remains in Germany. Two other former VW executives have pleaded guilty in the investigation and are in prison. Germany does not typically extradite its citizens for prosecution in U.S. courts.

Former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was not among those indicted. He is being investigated in Germany for his alleged role. VW in October terminated Stadler’s contract against the backdrop of a criminal investigation into whether he was involved in emissions cheating.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Grant McCool and Matthew Lewis)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 1.30% 780 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.38% 142.9 Delayed Quote.4.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
06:20pAUDI : Four Audi Officials Indicted Over Emissions-Cheating Allegations -- Detro..
DJ
05:45pAUDI : Four Audi managers indicted in U.S. VW diesel emissions probe -documents
RE
04:52pAUDI : Hungary workers to hold warning strike on Friday
RE
01/16London taxi maker names former Audi executive as new CEO
RE
01/15Detroit Auto Show Highlights Big SUVs, High-Performance Vehicles
DJ
01/14VW CEO says hopes U.S. investments help avoid tariffs against EU
RE
01/11Volkswagen delivered 10.8 million vehicles in 2018, eyes world No.1 spot
RE
01/08Mercedes claims luxury car crown as analysts eye challenger Tesla
RE
01/08Audi Taps BMW Veteran as New Sales and Marketing Chief
DJ
01/08AUDI AG : Hildegard Wortmann to take charge of Sales and Marketing
EQ
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG-1.53%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.57%43 952
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-2.08%30 953
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES15.19%25 779
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 487
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD9.19%14 134
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.