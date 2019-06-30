Audi : Hildegard Wortmann - Biography

Audi

Hildegard Wortmann

Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG for Sales and Marketing

Hildegard Wortmann was born on September 27, 1966, in Münster.

After graduating as a state-certified foreign language correspondent and studying business administration, she started her career at Unilever in 1990. She held various positions there including Product and Brand Manager and was later Marketing Director for Calvin Klein. During her work with the company she gained international experience, including in London and New York. Alongside her professional career she completed an MBA in London.

In 1998 she moved to the BMW Group, where, among other things, she supported the relaunch of the MINI brand as Head of Brand Communication. Her other professional positions at BMW included, for example, marketing pre-development and innovation projects, product management for the X and Z models and automotive and after sales product management. With the development of the electric brand BMW i, Hildegard Wortmann placed a decisive focus on e-mobility.

In 2016 she assumed management of the BMW brand. In January 2018 she moved to Singapore, where she was responsible for the Asia-Pacific sales region.

Hildegard Wortmann has been the Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG responsible for Sales and Marketing since July 1, 2019.

