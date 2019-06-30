Log in
AUDI AG

AUDI AG

(NSU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 06/28 11:36:27 am
800 EUR   +0.25%
06:33pAUDI : Martin Sander - Biography
PU
06:33pAUDI SUMMER CONCERTS : opening with Disney and Berlioz
PU
06:28pAUDI : Hildegard Wortmann - Biography
PU
News 
Official Publications

Audi : Hildegard Wortmann - Biography

06/30/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

Audi

Hildegard Wortmann

Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG for Sales and Marketing

Hildegard Wortmann was born on September 27, 1966, in Münster.

After graduating as a state-certified foreign language correspondent and studying business administration, she started her career at Unilever in 1990. She held various positions there including Product and Brand Manager and was later Marketing Director for Calvin Klein. During her work with the company she gained international experience, including in London and New York. Alongside her professional career she completed an MBA in London.

In 1998 she moved to the BMW Group, where, among other things, she supported the relaunch of the MINI brand as Head of Brand Communication. Her other professional positions at BMW included, for example, marketing pre-development and innovation projects, product management for the X and Z models and automotive and after sales product management. With the development of the electric brand BMW i, Hildegard Wortmann placed a decisive focus on e-mobility.

In 2016 she assumed management of the BMW brand. In January 2018 she moved to Singapore, where she was responsible for the Asia-Pacific sales region.

Hildegard Wortmann has been the Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG responsible for Sales and Marketing since July 1, 2019.

July 2019

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 22:27:09 UTC
