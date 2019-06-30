Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 06/28 11:36:27 am
800 EUR   +0.25%
06:33pAUDI : Martin Sander - Biography
PU
06:33pAUDI SUMMER CONCERTS : opening with Disney and Berlioz
PU
06:28pAUDI : Hildegard Wortmann - Biography
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Audi : Horst Hanschur - Biography

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

Audi

Horst Hanschur

Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services

Horst Hanschur was born in Klagenfurt, Austria, on December 1, 1970.

After studying business administration, political science and international business in Norway and Austria, he began his career at AUDI AG in 1996. Hanschur held several positions, including one in sales controlling, before becoming the assistant to the Board of Management member responsible for Sales and Marketing in 2000. Three years later he became the personal assistant to and office manager for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG, Dr. Ferdinand K. Piëch.

From 2006 until the end of 2014 Hanschur was responsible for the international Dealer Network Development of AUDI AG. In January 2015 he was appointed Head of Sales Strategy/Retail Business Development with responsibility for sales strategy and worldwide dealer qualification, international used car management and development of the sales network in China.

From July 2016 to April 2018 Horst Hanschur was Head of Sales China at AUDI AG and after that Head of Sales Strategy and Business Development in Ingolstadt.

He has been the Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services since July 1, 2019 at AUDI AG.

As of July 2019

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 22:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
06:33pAUDI : Martin Sander - Biography
PU
06:33pAUDI SUMMER CONCERTS : opening with Disney and Berlioz
PU
06:28pAUDI : Horst Hanschur - Biography
PU
06:28pAUDI : Hildegard Wortmann - Biography
PU
06/27AUDI : Dieter Braun - Biography
PU
06/27AUDI : Facts pertaining to Audi Sport's fifth victory in the 24 Hours of Nürburg..
PU
06/25TAKEN TO THE NEXT LEVEL : new edition of the Audi Q7
PU
06/25AUDI : Changes of Artists and Program at the Audi Summer Concerts 2019
PU
06/24AUDI : International successes for Audi customer teams
PU
06/23AUDI : Sport wins 24 Hours of Nürburgring for the fifth time
PU
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG2.30%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.39%43 399
FERRARI64.55%31 495
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.47%28 635
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.28%21 618
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About