Audi : Horst Hanschur - Biography

Audi

Horst Hanschur

Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services

Horst Hanschur was born in Klagenfurt, Austria, on December 1, 1970.

After studying business administration, political science and international business in Norway and Austria, he began his career at AUDI AG in 1996. Hanschur held several positions, including one in sales controlling, before becoming the assistant to the Board of Management member responsible for Sales and Marketing in 2000. Three years later he became the personal assistant to and office manager for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG, Dr. Ferdinand K. Piëch.

From 2006 until the end of 2014 Hanschur was responsible for the international Dealer Network Development of AUDI AG. In January 2015 he was appointed Head of Sales Strategy/Retail Business Development with responsibility for sales strategy and worldwide dealer qualification, international used car management and development of the sales network in China.

From July 2016 to April 2018 Horst Hanschur was Head of Sales China at AUDI AG and after that Head of Sales Strategy and Business Development in Ingolstadt.

He has been the Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services since July 1, 2019 at AUDI AG.

As of July 2019