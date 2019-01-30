Log in
Audi : Hungarian workers end one-week strike - trade union

01/30/2019 | 12:08pm EST
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Audi workers in Hungary reached a deal on a wage increase on Wednesday, ending a strike that has paralysed the carmaker's plant in Gyor, western Hungary, since last Thursday, the AHFSZ trade union said on its Facebook page.

The deal includes an 18 percent, or minimum 75,000 forint (208 pounds) per month, wage increase in 2019, the union said.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 1.03% 784 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.14% 147.42 Delayed Quote.6.26%
