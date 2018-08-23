Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/23 09:58:19 am
705 EUR   +0.14%
10:22aAUDI : Important awards for Audi
PU
08/22MOBILITY NETWOR : Audi on demand launched in the UK
PU
08/22AUDI : Joachim Wedler - Biography
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Audi : Important awards for Audi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:22am CEST

J. D. Power Report 2018: Audi Q5 has the most satisfied drivers
The annual customer satisfaction studies from international market research institute J.D. Power, which have also been conducted in Germany since 2002, are well respected in the automotive sector. The Audi Q5 won the compact SUV category in the Vehicle Dependability Study, the largest German car driver survey.

The team from J. D. Power assessed 66 model lines altogether. Around 15,000 people who have been driving their automobile for around two years were interviewed online on their experiences in the three categories of quality/reliability, attractiveness, and running costs. All the ratings were weighted and incorporated into a ranking which singled out the brand with the lowest frequency of problems as the winner. The prize-giving ceremony was held in Cologne in mid-July.
(July 2018)

J.D. Power studies SSI and CSI: Double victory for Audi in China
Audi also performed excellently in China with the J. D. Power studies. For the sixth time in a row, the brand achieved the highest score in the China Sales Satisfaction Index StudySM (SSI) with its focus on the purchasing experience, and in the China Customer Service Index StudySM (CSI) geared to service satisfaction.

As part of recording the SSI data, J.D. Power Asia Pacific polled more than 24,600 automobile owners who bought a car between May 2017 and March 2018 in 71 Chinese cities. Audi scored 703 out of a possible 1,000 points. The CSI study, which included 61 brands, surveyed more than 46,400 Chinese automobile owners who bought a car between 2013 and 2017. Here Audi scored 774 out of 1,000 points.
(July 2018)

'Auto Plus': Five Audi victories for quality
Audi is the leading passenger car brand for quality - according to the experts from French car magazine 'Auto Plus.' As part of a large analysis published in early August, the jury scrutinized 163 models in nine categories. Audi was represented in seven categories, winning five of them - with the A3, the A4, the Q2, the Q3 and the Q5.

The quality experts focused on three topic areas: With the body and chassis, the jurors concentrated on the underfloor, the body and the attachment and alignment of the doors and hood/trunk lids. With the exterior finish, attention focused on the thickness and evenness of the paint finish and the quality of the seals. And with the interior quality, the focus was ultimately on the materials, their precise fit and the operating functions.
(August 2018)

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
10:22aAUDI : Important awards for Audi
PU
08/22MOBILITY NETWORK EXPANDS : Audi on demand launched in the UK
PU
08/22AUDI : Joachim Wedler - Biography
PU
08/22AUDI : VW CEO says is open to alliance or merger of Ducati - Handelsblatt
RE
08/20AUDI : driver Langeveld leads ADAC TCR Germany standings
PU
08/20AUDI : new full-size class – with the market introduction of the Q8 now co..
PU
08/20PREMIERE IN ITALY : Audi RS 5 DTM to race at night for the first time
PU
08/17ALLAN MCNISH : “It’s a luxury to have two fast and aggressive driver..
PU
08/17AUDI : Extends Involvement in Salzburg Festival
PU
08/13AUDI : Former Audi CEO Stadler's request to be freed from custody rejected
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14NIO blazes into the Chinese premium EV scene 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
08/06Porsche charges into the EV mix 
07/31EV Company News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/24GERMAN CAR STOCKS : Time To Be Greedy? 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG-3.02%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.89%48 588
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-6.42%39 411
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.68%25 769
FERRARI20.50%23 871
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 443
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.