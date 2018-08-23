Audi : Important awards for Audi

J. D. Power Report 2018: Audi Q5 has the most satisfied drivers

The annual customer satisfaction studies from international market research institute J.D. Power, which have also been conducted in Germany since 2002, are well respected in the automotive sector. The Audi Q5 won the compact SUV category in the Vehicle Dependability Study, the largest German car driver survey.

The team from J. D. Power assessed 66 model lines altogether. Around 15,000 people who have been driving their automobile for around two years were interviewed online on their experiences in the three categories of quality/reliability, attractiveness, and running costs. All the ratings were weighted and incorporated into a ranking which singled out the brand with the lowest frequency of problems as the winner. The prize-giving ceremony was held in Cologne in mid-July.

J.D. Power studies SSI and CSI: Double victory for Audi in China

Audi also performed excellently in China with the J. D. Power studies. For the sixth time in a row, the brand achieved the highest score in the China Sales Satisfaction Index StudySM (SSI) with its focus on the purchasing experience, and in the China Customer Service Index StudySM (CSI) geared to service satisfaction.

As part of recording the SSI data, J.D. Power Asia Pacific polled more than 24,600 automobile owners who bought a car between May 2017 and March 2018 in 71 Chinese cities. Audi scored 703 out of a possible 1,000 points. The CSI study, which included 61 brands, surveyed more than 46,400 Chinese automobile owners who bought a car between 2013 and 2017. Here Audi scored 774 out of 1,000 points.

'Auto Plus': Five Audi victories for quality

Audi is the leading passenger car brand for quality - according to the experts from French car magazine 'Auto Plus.' As part of a large analysis published in early August, the jury scrutinized 163 models in nine categories. Audi was represented in seven categories, winning five of them - with the A3, the A4, the Q2, the Q3 and the Q5.

The quality experts focused on three topic areas: With the body and chassis, the jurors concentrated on the underfloor, the body and the attachment and alignment of the doors and hood/trunk lids. With the exterior finish, attention focused on the thickness and evenness of the paint finish and the quality of the seals. And with the interior quality, the focus was ultimately on the materials, their precise fit and the operating functions.

