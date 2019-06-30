Audi : Martin Sander - Biography

Audi

Martin Sander

Vice President Sales Europe

Martin Sander was born in Hildesheim, Germany, on March 12, 1967.

After studying mechanical engineering at the Braunschweig University of Technology, Sander began his career as a Project Manager at AUDI AG in Ingolstadt in 1995. He then went on to spend three years as the Product Manager responsible for the Audi A8. In 2002 Sander assumed responsibility for Marketing Communications Germany and two years later became Head of Sales Northern Europe.

Martin Sander was appointed President and CEO of Audi Canada in 2009 before assuming responsibility for Audi UK within Volkswagen Group United Kingdom Ltd. in 2012. In October 2013 Sander returned to AUDI AG in Ingolstadt as Head of Sales Americas and has been responsible for sales of the brand with the Four Rings on its home market of Germany from September 2016.

Between January and July 2019 Martin Sander was the operational head of the Sales and Marketing division. He has been the Vice President Sales Europe since July 1, 2019.

