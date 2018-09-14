Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Audi Nines MTB 2018: Brand sponsorship of mountain biking competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:18am CEST

Sam Reynolds (Best Freeride Line), Sam Pilgrim (Best Slopestyle Line), David Godziek (Best Trick Slope Style), Spanier Adolf Silva (Best Trick Freeride) and Lukas Schäfer (Best Style) emerged victorious in the Audi Nines MTB Freeride Festival for elite international mountain biking competitors. The starting field included further Nicholi Rogatkin (USA), Emil Johansson (SWE), Sam Pilgrim (GBR), Szymon Godziek (POL), Adolf Silva (ESP), Diego Caverzasi (ITA), and Geoff Gulevich (CAN) as well as Germany's top MTB riders Nico Scholze, Tobi Wrobel and Amir Kabbani. The course was ideally designed for the competitors: 14 spectacular elements on a freeride line with challenging obstacles and a complete slopestyle course replete with drops, jumps and hips. The course in the Hunsrück-Hochwald region was developed by a design team comprised of mountain bikers Patrick Schweika (GER) and Sam Reynolds (GBR) following the motto 'by riders for riders'.

Audi was backing the mountain biking event for the first time this year as title sponsor in a continuation of its commitment to trendy sports. Alongside the new title sponsor, the focus this year was on the new format of the competition. Instead of the single-day event of previous years, this time the athletes had a whole week to show off their most impressive tricks for the watching cameras. After viewing the video material, the riders assessed each other's performance in a total of four different categories.

The Audi Nines MTB 2018 event was held in cooperation with the new Bikepark Idarkopf facility. When it opens in 2019, it is set to become the largest mountain biking location in Germany with 23 kilometres of tracks.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
10:18aAUDI NINES MTB 2018 : Brand sponsorship of mountain biking competition
PU
01:46aAUDI : develops digital learning ecosystem
AQ
09/13Volkswagen's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
09/13VW's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
09/13AUDI E-TRON : together with suppliers for more sustainability
PU
09/12MOBILITY WITHOUT BOUNDARIES : Audi e-tron Charging Service completes range of ch..
PU
09/12SAVE THE DATE : world premiere of the Audi e-tron live from San Francisco
PU
09/11FIRST SUV FROM GYőR : start of production of the Audi Q3 at Audi Hungaria
PU
09/11AUDI : develops digital learning ecosystem
PU
09/11RALLYCROSS : three times EKS Audi Sport in Riga
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Sputtering start for NIO in IPO open 
09/10Sweden Faces Coalition Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sweden Faces Coalition Talks 
09/10Geely delays Volvo IPO 
09/09Volkswagen IPO watch 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.83%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.11%48 178
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.64%35 691
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES0.16%27 176
FERRARI27.29%25 091
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 218
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.