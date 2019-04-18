Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Audi Nines presented by Falken: ski and snowboard freestyle event takes place for the second time in Ötztal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Sportkommunikation

Dr. Elke Bechtold

Telefon: +49 841 89-36193

elke.bechtold@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Nines presented by Falken: ski and snowboard freestyle event takes place for the second time in Ötztal

Audi champions innovative new competition concept for the hottest winter sports

Athletes have devised their own unique freestyle features

One event in two locations: new dedicated women's competition venue

Ingolstadt, 18 April 2019 - Audi continues its role as ambassador for the world's most popular winter sports. For the second time, the premium brand is title sponsor of the Audi Nines presented by Falken freestyle event taking place from 22 to 27 April 2019. The world's best skiers and snowboarders will compete on specially designed courses - top sportsmen on Sölden's Tiefenbach Glacier and female champions in Obergurgl- Hochgurgl.

With a strong brand presence for the second time this winter as title sponsor of the Audi Nines presented by Falken, Audi is wrapping up this winter sports season in style. Under the slogan 'Return to the future', this year's race course features unique freestyle elements designed by top athletes. Also new this year: the Audi Nines is hosting a female competition venue in the neighbouring resort of Obergurgl-Hochgurgl. Now promising young athletes, both male and female, will compete alongside Olympic Games, xGames and World Championships medallists.

Following five days of film and photo sessions preparing athletes for the competition's cutting-edge race course, the Public Contest on 27 April will be the event highlight. Together with the AUDI FIS Ski Cross World Cup and the Freeride World Tour, the competition marks Audi's longstanding involvement with the world's best-loved sports. 'Together with our partners, we are constantly striving to enhance platforms and cultivate close contact with athletes to create the perfect environment for them. A workshop in Neuburg an der Donau in November 2018 formed the basis for the Audi Nines 2019 competition,' says Thomas Glas, Head of Sports Marketing at AUDI AG. 'The ensuing create thinking and pioneering spirit fits perfectly with Audi's corporate philosophy.'

For more than 30 years, Audi has been the main sponsor of the German Ski Association (DSV), including all of the national teams. The premium brand is also involved with many other alpine national teams, appearing as a partner at selected winter sports events. Some teams train regularly in the Audi Wind Tunnel Centre in Ingolstadt and take part in Audi driving experience events in the snow or at the Audi Driving Experience Centre in Neuburg an der Donau.

Visit www.audinines.comto find out more.

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

- Ende -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2018 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €59.2 billion and an operating profit of €4.7 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
05:13aAUDI NINES PRESENTED BY FALKEN : ski and snowboard freestyle event takes place f..
PU
04/15VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
RE
04/15VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
RE
04/15AUDI : to shed stakes in development service providers - Automobilwoche
RE
04/11LIVE FROM SHANGHAI : AUDI AG Press Conference
AQ
04/11AUDI : is increasingly using polymer 3D printing in automotive production
AQ
04/09AUDI DELIVERED AROUND 182,750 PREMIU : 'Powering ahead into the electric era wit..
AQ
04/06BMW Will Take $1.1 Billion Charge -- WSJ
DJ
04/05EU Says BMW, Daimler, VW May Have Colluded to Breach Antitrust Rules -- Updat..
DJ
04/05EU Says BMW, Daimler, VW May Have Colluded to Breach Antitrust Rules
DJ
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG3.07%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION13.31%52 788
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-0.09%32 456
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES15.96%25 752
FERRARI39.32%25 673
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About