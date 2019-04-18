Audi

Audi Nines presented by Falken: ski and snowboard freestyle event takes place for the second time in Ötztal

∙Audi champions innovative new competition concept for the hottest winter sports

∙Athletes have devised their own unique freestyle features

∙One event in two locations: new dedicated women's competition venue

Ingolstadt, 18 April 2019 - Audi continues its role as ambassador for the world's most popular winter sports. For the second time, the premium brand is title sponsor of the Audi Nines presented by Falken freestyle event taking place from 22 to 27 April 2019. The world's best skiers and snowboarders will compete on specially designed courses - top sportsmen on Sölden's Tiefenbach Glacier and female champions in Obergurgl- Hochgurgl.

With a strong brand presence for the second time this winter as title sponsor of the Audi Nines presented by Falken, Audi is wrapping up this winter sports season in style. Under the slogan 'Return to the future', this year's race course features unique freestyle elements designed by top athletes. Also new this year: the Audi Nines is hosting a female competition venue in the neighbouring resort of Obergurgl-Hochgurgl. Now promising young athletes, both male and female, will compete alongside Olympic Games, xGames and World Championships medallists.

Following five days of film and photo sessions preparing athletes for the competition's cutting-edge race course, the Public Contest on 27 April will be the event highlight. Together with the AUDI FIS Ski Cross World Cup and the Freeride World Tour, the competition marks Audi's longstanding involvement with the world's best-loved sports. 'Together with our partners, we are constantly striving to enhance platforms and cultivate close contact with athletes to create the perfect environment for them. A workshop in Neuburg an der Donau in November 2018 formed the basis for the Audi Nines 2019 competition,' says Thomas Glas, Head of Sports Marketing at AUDI AG. 'The ensuing create thinking and pioneering spirit fits perfectly with Audi's corporate philosophy.'

For more than 30 years, Audi has been the main sponsor of the German Ski Association (DSV), including all of the national teams. The premium brand is also involved with many other alpine national teams, appearing as a partner at selected winter sports events. Some teams train regularly in the Audi Wind Tunnel Centre in Ingolstadt and take part in Audi driving experience events in the snow or at the Audi Driving Experience Centre in Neuburg an der Donau.

Visit www.audinines.comto find out more.

