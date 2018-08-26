Log in
Audi : Podium for Audi at the Suzuka 10 Hours

08/26/2018 | 08:42am EDT

The second-best Audi was the number 66 car fielded by Audi Sport Team WRT. Christopher Mies/Dries Vanthoor/Frédéric Vervisch, who lost time due to a puncture, took the checkered flag in fourth place. This earned Audi another twelve points towards the manufacturers' classification. The Audi Team Hitotsuyama from Japan, which regularly contests the national Super GT racing series, used the long-distance event for an international guest appearance. The two regular drivers Richard Lyons and Ryuichiro Tomita received reinforcement from Belgian Alessio Picariello. In the first hour of racing, the squad was the best Audi team in the field. A spin threw the Audi R8 LMS back down the field and resulted in the number 21 car finishing on eighth place. Another Audi R8 LMS run by the Audi Sport Team WRT rounded off an Audi quartet to finish in the top ten: Jake Dennis/Sheldon van der Linde/Stuart Leonard crossed the finish line in ninth. A fifth Audi R8 LMS also completed the ten-hour race distance: Of the eleven teams to contest the Pro-Am class, Congfu Cheng, Adderly Fong and Jingzu Sun scored sixth place.

The final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge will be contested from 26 to 28 October. The teams will fight for the drivers' and manufacturers' titles on the legendary circuit of Laguna Seca in California. In 2016 and 2017, the first two years of the series, Audi and its drivers won both classifications.

2018 GT racing results

- End -

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 12:41:03 UTC
