Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audi : R8 LMS wins in Italy, America and Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Communications

Audi Sport customer racing

Eva-Maria Becker

Tel: +49 841 89-33922

E-mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.dewww.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Audi R8 LMS wins in Italy, America and Spain

  • Thrilling opening victory for Audi Sport Italia at Mugello
  • Audi Sport customer teams successful around the globe in all Audi Sport customer racing models

Neuburg a. d. Donau, July 20, 2020 - Audi Sport Italia made a strong start in the Italian GT Championship in an endurance race that was fiercely contested all the way to the end. Two GT4 exploits and one podium result each for the Audi R8 LMS GT2 and the Audi RS 3 LMS round off the weekend's success.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Thrilling endurance race in Italy:Audi Sport Italia won the three-hour endurance race at Mugello in the season opener of the Italian GT Championship. Team Audi Sport Italia, whose management is shared by team founder Emilio Radaelli with Ferdinando Geri for the first time this year, dominated two of the three practice sessions, captured the pole position in qualifying and fought with its rivals in the race for thousandths of a second. In the cockpit: Audi Sport driver Mattia Drudi, Daniel Mancinelli as well as last year's sprint champion Riccardo Agostini, who switched to Audi Sport Italia for this season. Agostini drove the start and initially fell behind a BMW. After 21 laps, the Italian overtook the car in front of him in traffic and handed over the Audi R8 LMS to Daniel Mancinelli at the first pit stop with a nine-second lead, who was able to keep an advantage of eight seconds until he handed it over to Mattia Drudi. In the last six laps of the race, the Audi Sport driver fought for every metre with BMW driver Alexander Sims. Despite slightly impaired aerodynamics due to body parts damaged in the fight, Drudi and his team mates won by exactly 26 thousandths of a second after 498 race kilometres. The next round is scheduled in Misano in two weeks' time - this time consisting of two 50-minute sprint races.

Audi R8 LMS GT2

Second place in Utah:The Audi R8 LMS GT2 achieved a podium result in the American club sport racing series GT Celebration. Dmitri Novikov from Team Rearden Racing finished the first sprint in the US state of Utah in second place overall in the 620 hp sports car.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Victory at Sebring:In the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the Audi Sport customer team CarBahn with Peregrine Racing celebrated its first victory of the season in chaotic weather conditions at Sebring. Initially, Tyler McQuarrie had to wait 75 minutes on pole position due to a

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

thunderstorm before race control allowed him and his 21 opponents to start in the strong GT4 field. The American took the lead in the Audi R8 LMS GT4, but after only five laps the bad weather forced a 70-minute race interruption. Afterwards McQuarrie took no risks on the wet airfield circuit and relinquished the lead. His team mate Jeff Westphal then took the lead again after the pit stop. Last year's champions finally won the second race of the season with a two second lead. After fourth place at the season opener in Daytona in January, McQuarrie/Westphal took the top of the standings for the first time this year, and CarBahn with Peregrine Racing also leads the team standings. Drivers and team are five points ahead after two of ten events.

Opening success in Spain:At the start of the Campeonato de España Resistencia, the Audi R8 LMS GT4 clinched a class victory on the Iberian peninsula. Team Baporo Motorsport who were third last year in the GT Cup Open Europe series with Audi competed on the Navarra circuit in the north of the country with Daniel Diaz-Varela and Manel Cerqueda. The Spanish-Andorran driver line-up started from the pole position of Class C3 and won the 50-minute race with a 10.8- second lead.

Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)

Podium in Navarra:At the season opener of the Spanish endurance racing series Campeonato de España Resistencia, an Audi Sport customer team clinched a podium finish with the RS 3 LMS. The Spanish SPV Racing team clinched third place in the TCR class with Philipp Smaali/Alvaro Fontes from grid position three in the second race. With ten competitors, this category attracted the biggest number of competitors in the mixed sportscar and touring car racing series.

Coming up next week

24-25/07 Hockenheim (D), round 2, Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy 25-26/07 Imola (I), round 1, GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup 25-26/07 Grobnik (HR), rounds 1 and 2, TCR Eastern Europe 25-26/07 Grobnik (HR), rounds 1 and 2, Eset V4 Cup

25-26/07 Grobnik (HR), rounds 3 and 4, FIA CEZ 25-26/07 Sugo (J), rounds 1 and 2, TCR Japan 25-26/07 Igora Drive (RU), rounds 3 and 4, TCR Russia

25-26/07 Mosport (CDN), rounds 1 and 2, Canadian Touring Car Championship 25-26/07 Imola (I), rounds 1 and 2, GT4 European Series

- End -

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in 11 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi

2/3

Audi

MediaInfo

Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.845 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 8,205 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,183 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2019 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of € 55.7 billion and an operating profit of € 4.5 billion. At present, 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

3/3

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 12:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AUDI AG
08:06aAUDI : R8 LMS wins in Italy, America and Spain
PU
07/17Volkswagen Group Global Sales Fall Sharply in June, Including China
DJ
07/17Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
RE
07/17Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
RE
07/15MARKUS DUESMANN : Audi's Duesmann Becomes Head of Software on Volkswagen Group B..
DJ
07/15VW centralises group software development at Audi
RE
07/14VOLKSWAGEN : VW to shift centre of software development to Audi
RE
07/14Saic volkswagen plans annual audi a7l sedan manufacturing capacity of 60,000 ..
RE
07/14Volkswagen-saic motor jv plans to invest about $590 mln to revamp shanghai pl..
RE
07/14VOLKSWAGEN-SAIC JV TO REVAMP SHANGHA : government document
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 55 680 M 63 806 M 63 806 M
Net income 2019 3 850 M 4 412 M 4 412 M
Net cash 2019 17 334 M 19 864 M 19 864 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 67 510 M 77 154 M 77 363 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 90 640
Free-Float 0,36%
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG96.25%77 154
FERRARI N.V.7.26%32 804
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.18%31 013
BYD COMPANY LIMITED77.61%29 300
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-19.67%23 859
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-30.56%16 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group