Audi R8 LMS wins in Italy, America and Spain

Thrilling opening victory for Audi Sport Italia at Mugello

Audi Sport customer teams successful around the globe in all Audi Sport customer racing models

Neuburg a. d. Donau, July 20, 2020 - Audi Sport Italia made a strong start in the Italian GT Championship in an endurance race that was fiercely contested all the way to the end. Two GT4 exploits and one podium result each for the Audi R8 LMS GT2 and the Audi RS 3 LMS round off the weekend's success.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Thrilling endurance race in Italy:Audi Sport Italia won the three-hour endurance race at Mugello in the season opener of the Italian GT Championship. Team Audi Sport Italia, whose management is shared by team founder Emilio Radaelli with Ferdinando Geri for the first time this year, dominated two of the three practice sessions, captured the pole position in qualifying and fought with its rivals in the race for thousandths of a second. In the cockpit: Audi Sport driver Mattia Drudi, Daniel Mancinelli as well as last year's sprint champion Riccardo Agostini, who switched to Audi Sport Italia for this season. Agostini drove the start and initially fell behind a BMW. After 21 laps, the Italian overtook the car in front of him in traffic and handed over the Audi R8 LMS to Daniel Mancinelli at the first pit stop with a nine-second lead, who was able to keep an advantage of eight seconds until he handed it over to Mattia Drudi. In the last six laps of the race, the Audi Sport driver fought for every metre with BMW driver Alexander Sims. Despite slightly impaired aerodynamics due to body parts damaged in the fight, Drudi and his team mates won by exactly 26 thousandths of a second after 498 race kilometres. The next round is scheduled in Misano in two weeks' time - this time consisting of two 50-minute sprint races.

Audi R8 LMS GT2

Second place in Utah:The Audi R8 LMS GT2 achieved a podium result in the American club sport racing series GT Celebration. Dmitri Novikov from Team Rearden Racing finished the first sprint in the US state of Utah in second place overall in the 620 hp sports car.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Victory at Sebring:In the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the Audi Sport customer team CarBahn with Peregrine Racing celebrated its first victory of the season in chaotic weather conditions at Sebring. Initially, Tyler McQuarrie had to wait 75 minutes on pole position due to a