AUDI AG
08/10 05:36:15 pm
728 EUR   --.--%
Audi : René Rast takes yet another DTM podium for Audi

08/12/2018 | 06:20pm CEST

The reigning DTM Champion kept pulses racing all the way to the last lap in Sunday's race around the challenging Brands Hatch Grand Prix track. Starting from fourth place, Rast was pushed aside twice in the opening stages by Pascal Wehrlein in a Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to a faster pit stop, Rast overtook the former Formula One driver before hunting down the leading two Mercedes-Benz driven by Paul di Resta and Gary Paffett, who he caught up with just before the end. At the flag, the German was only deprived of his second victory of the season by 1.376 seconds.

'Just two laps more and Gary (Paffett) would have had no more DRS,' said Rast. 'Then I might have been able to overtake him. But even so I'm still very pleased. It was a fantastic weekend for us with fourth place yesterday and another podium today. However, it's not just the result that makes me happy, but also the way in which we achieved this. We were very competitive, also compared to Mercedes-Benz. This makes me confident for the rest of the season.'

With Mike Rockenfeller (Audi Sport Team Phoenix) in sixth place and Nico Müller (Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline) in tenth place, two further Audi RS 5 DTM finished in the points. By contrast, the other three Audi drivers were unlucky. After qualifying strongly in sixth place, Robin Frijns was involved in a collision early on the first lap. From the tail end of the pack, the Dutchman raced through the field in his damaged car to twelfth place. Loïc Duval lost possible points due to a rear-left puncture six laps from the end. Jamie Green had fourth place within his grasp before he was given a drive-through penalty just before the end of the race after forcing another competitor wide.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 16:19:06 UTC
